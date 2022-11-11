Press Release

Second edition of Prime Awards organised by Packaging MEA (Middle East and Africa) on sidelines of Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 for the regional packaging fraternity

Al Bayader International wins Gold for ‘Packaging Design & Innovation – Rigid’ category

Dubai, UAE: Al Bayader International, the global manufacturer, distributor and retailer of creative solutions in sustainable food packaging, healthy food and personal and home care products, was recognized for its innovative approach to design thinking at the second edition of Prime Awards, one of the Middle East & Africa region’s leading and most prestigious competition for the regional packaging industry.

The company won Gold in the ‘Packaging Design & Innovation – Rigid’ category and was awarded to Nidal Haddad, Founder & CEO of Al Bayader International and his team during a gala dinner held at the Habtoor Palace Dubai on 9 November 2022.

Designed and created to honour and provide a source of inspiration to the regional packaging fraternity, the Prime Awards program is a great yardstick that measures the quality, innovation, sustainability and performance across key sectors of the packaging industry.

“We are honoured by this industry recognition that is a reflection of the innovative ways in which the Al Bayader team collaborates with our customers and partner ecosystem to create bespoke and unique products that are not only sustainable but convenient to use. The packaging industry is evolving rapidly and we are enabling innovation by introducing novel sustainable products for the food packaging industry. Prime Awards speaks to this ethos,” said Nidal Haddad.

Earlier in the day, Jamil Haddad, Head of Sustainability and Business Development, gave a presentation on how innovation can help drive sustainability, showcasing its partnership with Barakat to create new technology that enabled a new product, Bio’d, that allows plastic to biodegrade in landfills.

At Gulfood Manufacturing, as a regional leader for sustainable food packaging in the region, Al Bayader International announced how it is particularly focusing on leveraging digital infrastructure to enhance the nation’s circular economy. This was underpinned by a partnership signed with the award-winning R-Cycle initiative by the German company, Reifenhäuser.

-Ends-

About Al Bayader International:

Al Bayader International has established itself over three decades as a global manufacturer, distributor and retailer of creative solutions in sustainable food packaging, healthy foods, and personal & home care products. With a dedicated team of around 1000 employees and the support of over 400 business partners, the company delivers added value to the global food and beverage industries and offers an extensive 1,700+ product portfolio, which represents the backbone of the retail and food service sectors.

As part of its constantly expanding business, Al Bayader International currently owns and operates six manufacturing and nine logistics locations with a current production capacity of 31,000+ tons per annum and increasing. They lead several GCC markets with a substantial market share, while steadily increasing penetration into markets further afield, including Europe and Africa.

For more information please contact:

Gladson Ronad | CLAY TABLET | Voice International

Email: gladson@voiceinternational.me