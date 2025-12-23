Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of its “Transfer Your Salary to Al Baraka Islamic Bank” campaign, offering customers the chance to win valuable cash prizes totalling BD 21,600, including the grand prize equivalent to a full year’s salary (12 months) up to a maximum of BD 900 on monthly basis.

This initiative reflects the Bank’s continued dedication to rewarding customers, strengthening longstanding relationships, and delivering comprehensive promotional programmes that enrich the overall banking experience. The campaign also reinforces the Bank’s commitment to providing attractive solutions, rewards, and benefits across a wide range of accounts and services, ensuring inclusivity for all customer segments.

The campaign targets all customers who transfer their salaries to the Bank, provided that their account is not linked to any financing products and that salary transfers remain consistent throughout the campaign period, which runs until December 2026.

Three quarterly draws will be held in April, July, and October 2026, with three customers winning BD 1,200 each per draw, bringing the total number of quarterly winners to nine and the total prize value to BD 10,800.

The campaign will conclude with a grand draw in December 2026, in which one winner will receive a prize equivalent to their annual salary, up to a maximum of BD 900 per month for an entire year.

Winners of any of the quarterly draws will not be eligible to participate in subsequent quarterly draws; however, they will retain their eligibility for the final grand prize draw.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr Mazin Dhaif, Chief Retail Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, said: “We are pleased to launch this exceptional campaign, which reflects Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s continued commitment to valuing and rewarding our customers for their trust. These prize draws have been designed to provide multiple winning opportunities, underscoring our dedication to delivering real added value and a truly integrated banking experience.”

He continued: “Through this salary transfer campaign, we aim to encourage customers to make Al Baraka their primary bank for managing their salaries, given the competitive benefits and secure, seamless digital banking services we offer. The campaign also highlights our commitment to building long-term relationships with our customers, based on trust and mutual appreciation.”

Mr Dhaif added: “Al Baraka Islamic Bank will continue to develop further initiatives that enhance financial inclusion and reinforce our position as a leading Islamic bank locally and regionally. We remain committed to providing programmes and solutions that meet evolving customer needs and deliver outstanding satisfaction.

Al Baraka Islamic Bank is considered one of the Kingdom’s leading Islamic financial institutions. Since its establishment in 1984, the Bank has achieved outstanding results in retail and corporate banking services and has built a strong track record of innovation, offering a wide range of Sharia-compliant investment and financing solutions. The Bank continues to play a pioneering role in supporting community and sustainability initiatives, maintaining a distinguished position among leading Islamic banks serving customers around the world

For more information, please visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank's website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.

