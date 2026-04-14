Featuring Prizes Exceeding USD500,000 for 15 Lucky Winners:

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of the revamped alBarakat" prizes scheme for 2026. This launch is part of a comprehensive update aimed at redefining the retail savings experience through innovative features and expanded winning opportunities, alongside the debut of the newly enhanced "alBarakat Plus" account, which offers additional integrated pathways to boost customers' chances of winning.

This launch aligns with Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s long-standing commitment to rewarding its valued customers and showing appreciation for their trust and loyalty. By developing advanced savings and investment schemes that complies with Shari'a-compliant principles with genuine opportunities to win substantial cash prizes throughout the year, the Bank continues to deliver an integrated banking experience that meets customer aspirations and keeps pace with their evolving needs.

In 2026, “alBarakat" scheme continues to offer its signature Grand Prizes, led by the "Monthly Salary" prize of USD10,000 per month for a full year (totalling USD120,000). These will be awarded across three draws scheduled for June, July and August 2026. Simultaneously, the Bank will introduce dedicated draws for the "alBarakat Plus" account, offering additional cash prizes of up to USD10,000 for five winners (totalling USD50,000) during the June and July draws.

Additionally, the scheme will offer larger prizes of USD25,000 each for two winners in the August draw (totalling USD50,000). This diversity in prizes ensures the scheme’s momentum, enhances its appeal, and provides customers with multiple avenues to win.

As part of this development, the "alBarakat Plus" account introduces prominent advantages that significantly bolster winning odds. Account holders receive double entries into the “alBarakat" draw. Furthermore, customers can earn additional chances by maintaining their minimum balance for three consecutive months, with cumulative chances continuing to accrue for every subsequent month the balance is maintained, consistently increasing the probability of winning.

The account also allows participation in dedicated draws alongside the main draw. Customers have the flexibility to open both "alBarakat" and "alBarakat Plus" accounts simultaneously, maximising their potential to win through multiple channels within the same scheme.

It is worth noting that the "alBarakat Plus" account is characterised by its accessibility, requiring a minimum opening balance of BD500, while offering high flexibility in managing savings. This makes it an ideal choice for customers looking to enhance their savings returns while benefiting from a comprehensive and growing prize ecosystem.

Commenting on this occasion, Dr Adel Salem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, stated: "The launch of alBarakat scheme’s new identity for 2026 represents a prominent step within our strategy to develop banking products and enhance the value provided to our customers. We have been keen to comprehensively redesign the scheme to keep pace with the developments in the banking sector and provide customers with a more flexible and sophisticated savings experience."

He added: "The unveiling of the enhanced 'alBarakat Plus' account falls under our direction to expand our ecosystem of innovative savings solutions. By providing multiple options that cater to different customer segments, we strengthen our ability to attract new clients and solidify relationships with our existing ones, in line with our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainable growth."

For his part, Mr Mazin Dhaif, Chief Retail Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, commented: "Through this update to ‘alBarakat’ 2026, we focused on delivering practical benefits that directly enhance the customer experience. ‘alBarakat Plus’ account provides double entries into draws, alongside dedicated draws that offer extra winning chances, thereby increasing the scheme’s attractiveness and giving customers broader options."

He added: "The ability to combine both 'alBarakat' and 'alBarakat Plus' accounts allows customers to maximise their opportunities and benefit from more than one path to win at the same time. This is in addition to the cumulative chance system linked to maintaining a balance, which reinforces the value of consistent saving and provides a more distinguished banking journey."

The "alBarakat" Scheme is considered one of the most prominent savings and investment schemes in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Over the years, it has successfully established its position as a preferred choice for customers seeking to combine secure savings with rewarding prizes. The launch of "alBarakat Plus" reflects the Bank’s drive to expand the scope of innovation and provide more advanced and competitive banking solutions.

Al Baraka Islamic Bank is among the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Since its establishment in 1984, the Bank has achieved outstanding results in providing banking services to both individuals and corporates. It has a strong track record of innovation and delivering Shari’a-compliant investment and financing solutions. The Bank also continues to play a pioneering role in supporting social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, maintaining a prominent position among Islamic banking institutions serving customers worldwide.

For more information about alBarakat or to learn about other banking offerings, please visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank's website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.