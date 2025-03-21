Dubai, UAE – Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC announced that its shareholders have approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute a total cash dividend of AED 315 million (4.2 fils per share) for 2024. This represents approximately 78% of the company’s net profit after tax for the year.

During the Annual General Assembly, shareholders approved a final dividend payment of AED 157.5 million (2.1 fils per share) for the second half of 2024. This follows the interim dividend of AED 157.5 million distributed in October 2024, reinforcing Al Ansari Financial Services’ commitment to delivering strong returns to its shareholders.

Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services, commented:

“This dividend distribution reflects our commitment to generating sustainable value for our shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position. Despite market challenges, we have delivered solid performance, reinforcing our leadership in the sector. Our ability to return significant value to our shareholders while executing on our strategic growth initiatives underscores the strength of our business model and long-term vision. We remain focused on driving growth, operational efficiency, and long-term shareholder returns.”

Strategic Growth and Future Outlook

As part of its growth strategy, Al Ansari Financial Services is preparing to finalise the acquisition of BFC Group Holding for AED 735 million, a move that will significantly expand its regional footprint.

Post-acquisition, the company will emerge as the largest exchange company in Bahrain and the third largest in Kuwait, while also strengthening its presence in India. This expansion is expected to enhance Al Ansari Financial Services’ financial performance and solidify its market leadership.

With a disciplined approach to value creation, strong financial fundamentals, and a clear strategic direction, Al Ansari Financial Services remains committed to strengthening its market position and delivering sustainable shareholder value