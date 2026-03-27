Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (“Al Ansari Financial Services” or “the Group”) announced that its shareholders have approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute a total cash dividend of AED 297 million (4 fils per share) for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. This represents 74% of the Group’s net profit after tax.

The approved dividend includes a final dividend of AED 148.5 million (2 fils per share) for the second half of the year, following an equivalent payout for the first half of 2025, demonstrating the Group’s consistent approach to shareholder returns.

This year also marks a significant milestone for the Group, as its flagship subsidiary, Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s leading outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, celebrates its 60th anniversary, reflecting six decades of commitment to excellence, innovation, and service to customers and communities across the region, a legacy that continues to underpin the Group’s strong financial performance and market leadership.

Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: “These results reflect our continued commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable returns to our shareholders, underpinned by a resilient business model and strong financial performance. Our ability to maintain a high dividend payout level, while strengthening our financial position and investing in the expansion of our footprint locally and regionally, demonstrates our team’s disciplined management and highlights our ability to deliver sustainable performance. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on growing our core businesses, advancing AI-enabled digital channels, enhancing operational efficiency, and capturing growth opportunities aligned with our long-term strategy.

The recent acquisition of BFC Group Holding enhances Al Ansari Financial Services’ regional footprint, further strengthening its presence in key markets while supporting the Group’s long-term growth objectives.

Al Ansari Financial Services continues to focus on reinforcing its market position in the UAE while exploring opportunities to expand its regional presence. The Group is evaluating growth opportunities across selected markets to broaden its service offering and enhance its overall footprint.

At the same time, the Group is investing in its digital capabilities and the customer experience to support growth across its remittance, foreign exchange, and digital financial services businesses.

Supported by a strong financial position and clear strategic priorities, Al Ansari Financial Services remains focused on strengthening its leading position, ensuring sustainable growth and delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Sirine Merhebi

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Department

Direct Line: +971 4 501 0644

Mobile: +971 5 5607 2929

Email: sirine.merhebi@alansari.ae

Website: www.aafs.ae