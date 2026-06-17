Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (AAFS), (DFM: ALANSARI) (“the Group”), the leading financial institution in the GCC, has reached a milestone of 1,000 UAE National employees across its businesses, reflecting one of the largest Emiratisation workforces in the UAE’s private sector.

The achievement comes as the UAE continues to advance Emiratisation across the banking, financial, and insurance sectors under targets set by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), as part of the UAE’s broader Emiratisation agenda under NAFIS, the federal programme launched within the Projects of the 50 initiative to strengthen Emirati participation in private sector employment.

With 1,000 UAE National employees, Al Ansari Financial Services is among the largest single private sector contributors to Emirati employment within the UAE's exchange house segment, based on CBUAE sector data.

UAE Nationals employed across the banking, financial, and insurance sectors reached 23,364 as of the end of 2025, with exchange houses accounting for 15% of total Emirati employment across these sectors, according to data issued by CBUAE data in April 2026.

The increase in Emirati participation across regulated financial institutions comes amid continued progress in meeting national workforce targets, with growing emphasis on long-term integration of UAE Nationals across specialised functions within the financial services industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman, at Al Ansari Financial Services said: “Reaching 1,000 UAE National employees is a milestone we are proud of, and one that reflects something deeper than a number. From the earliest days of the Group, we have believed in the potential of UAE National talent, and that belief is embedded in how we build our business. Emiratisation is not a compliance exercise for us; it is a long-term investment in the people.”

Georgette Yousef, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, at Al Ansari Financial Services said: “Developing Emirati talent remains a strategic priority for the Group and an important part of supporting the UAE’s long-term economic agenda. Reaching this milestone reflects sustained investment in creating career pathways across financial services operations, customer-facing roles, technology, human resources, compliance, and corporate functions.”

Al Ansari Financial Services will continue to invest in talent development, training, and long-term workforce participation in line with the UAE’s national economic and human capital priorities.