Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, and the subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services’ PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI], crowned Moustafa Abou youssef from Egypt as the 10th millionaire of its highly anticipated annual Summer Promotion.

The draw was held in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange and representatives from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai today (Monday, September 18, 2023). The event was live-streamed on the company's social media platforms.

This year's draw, which saw Egyptian national Moustafa Abdelmohsen become an instant millionaire, demonstrated the company's dedication to providing opportunities to improve the lives of its valued customers. The winner became eligible for the draw after sending money through the Al Ansari Exchange mobile app. Additionally, the Summer Promotion named Khalifa Subaih Alkaabi, a UAE national, as the winner of a stunning brand-new Lexus UX.

Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: "Our annual Summer Promotion is our way of giving back to our loyal customers who have placed their trust in us over the years. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of our 10th millionaire, a testament to the success of our promotions. We thank our sponsor Bank Al Falah for their continuous support over the past few years and congratulate all the winners especially our newly named millionaire."

In addition to the grand prizes, Al Ansari Exchange made the Summer Promotion even more exciting with weekly draws throughout the campaign. A total of 12 “iPhone 14” smartphones were given away, along with cash prizes totalling AED 105,000 for nine lucky customers. Eight winners received AED 10,000 each, while one fortunate individual received AED 25,000. Remarkably, these winners represented 7 different nations, reflecting the incredible diversity of Al Ansari Exchange's customer base.

Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion 2023 ran from June 1 to August 31, 2023, and was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange branches, mobile app and digital channels. The promotion continues to be a symbol of excellence, trust and commitment to customer satisfaction and adding value to every transaction made.

About Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange, the subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services P.J.S.C. and the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE.

Al Ansari Exchange, established in 1966 and licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, is the UAE’s first exchange company that grown to be the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the country with over 238 branches across the Emirates (as of June 2023). With over 4000 multilingual employees, the Company conducts 133 thousand transactions per day (as of June 2023). Al Ansari Exchange has contributed about 40% of the core operating income of exchange houses in the country and constituted 74% of the consolidated net profit for the exchange houses. In terms of contribution to the foreign exchange business, Al Ansari Exchange made up 32% of the income generated by exchange houses as well as 46% of income in the remittance business. Since its founding, the Company has significantly scaled its digital presence through its award-winning app, website and in-branch smart counters, enabling it to capture a 41% share of the digital outward personal remittances market among exchange houses in 2021, according to the EDC report.

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com