Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services and the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, and UnionPay International announced today the launch of MoneyExpress remittance service in the UAE. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as Al Ansari Exchange becomes the first exchange company in the entire GCC region to integrate directly with UnionPay’s infrastructure, streamlining remittances through a fully digital, real-time interface ensuring speed, transparency, and user convenience.



This agreement was signed during Seamless Middle East 2025, in the presence of Mr. Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange and Mr. Luping Zhang, General Manager of Middle East of UnionPay International.



“Digital innovation is at the heart of our strategy, and the launch of MoneyExpress marks a significant step forward in cross-border payment solutions,” said Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange. “By directly integrating with UnionPay’s network, we are removing traditional barriers to remittance, delivering a faster, more cost-effective, and customer-centric solution that strengthens our position as a digital leader in financial services.”



“We are pleased to partner with Al Ansari Exchange to introduce MoneyExpress in the UAE,” said Luping Zhang, General Manager of Middle East of UnionPay International. “This service offers customers a secure, real-time, and cost-effective way to send money to China. With upfront exchange rate settlement and direct crediting in RMB, it simplifies the process and eliminates hidden fees, enhancing convenience for senders and recipients alike.”



Unlike traditional remittance channels, MoneyExpress guarantees the exchange rate upfront and credits the recipient’s UnionPay card in Chinese renminbi (RMB) instantly, without intermediary or bank handling fees. This provides customers with greater cost transparency and immediate access to their funds.



With a network of over 270 branches and digital channels across the UAE, Al Ansari Exchange combines deep market expertise with advanced compliance standards to offer seamless financial services. This milestone and strategic partnership between Al Ansari Exchange and UnionPay International paves the way for future collaborations that will expand secure and efficient payment solutions across new corridors.