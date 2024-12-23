Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, and InstaShop, the leading online local marketplace in the UAE have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance the cash payment process for delivery personnel. This strategic collaboration introduces a streamlined solution for managing cash payments, ensuring greater convenience for the InstaShop delivery team.

This collaboration allows cash payments collected by InstaShop’s delivery team to be deposited securely and directly into designated bank accounts, reducing administrative tasks and ensuring a seamless operation. Through this partnership, InstaShop will leverage Al Ansari Exchange’s extensive network to streamline cash collection for its delivery personnel across the UAE.

InstaShop has built its reputation on delivering groceries, fresh produce, household essentials, pharmacy supplies, baby care products, flowers, and more in just 30 to 60 minutes, revolutionising how residents shop for their everyday needs.

“This partnership with InstaShop highlights our dedication to supporting businesses with practical financial solutions,” said Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operations Officer of Al Ansari Exchange. “By leveraging our extensive branch network, we aim to make cash management more efficient, enabling InstaShop to focus on delivering exceptional service to their customers.”

“At InstaShop, we are committed to driving efficiency at every level of our business,” said Kishore Babani, Director of Last Mile. “By partnering with Al Ansari Exchange, we can streamline our cash management operations, ensuring a faster, more reliable service for our customers while continuing to scale our delivery capabilities across the UAE.”

This partnership comes at a time of growing demand for efficient grocery delivery services in the UAE, offering an enhanced level of convenience and reliability for customers.