Riyadh, KSA: Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company listed on Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has announced the launch of its new brand under the Trade Name (Liva) and Change of its Commercial Name from "Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company" to "Liva Insurance Company". The regulatory and shareholder approvals of the amendment to this effect were obtained at the General Assembly meeting, held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, corresponding to Rabi Al Thani 16, 1445 Hijri

The Company has completed all the required formalities and has obtained the updated Commercial Registration under the new Name of “Liva Insurance Company”.

This name change also now reflects on Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as Liva Insurance Co. and the ticker changed to LIVA.

Mr. Martin Rueegg, Member of the Board, Liva Insurance Company, KSA and GCEO of Liva Group stated: “Our new identity as Liva is born from a promising idea to build an insurance company that works to meet the needs of its evolving customer base through innovative solutions, underpinned by exceptional service. The company's strategy aligns with the Nation’s ambitions as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and seeks to contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s thriving economy. We are grateful to the regulatory authorities in KSA for their valuable guidance and continued support in this process”.

Mr. Kamran Mazhar, CEO - Liva Insurance Company, said: “This is a milestone moment in our organization’s journey as we embrace our new brand identity Liva with renewed vigour and inspiration. Liva reinforces our purpose of instilling confidence in people to live the lives they want, well prepared for the unexpected. We aim to do this by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance which holds our customers’ needs at its core. Our growth strategy aspires to bring in evolution with our next generation of insurance solutions, leveraging on our technical expertise and operational efficiencies to create value for all our stakeholders”.

Liva Insurance Company is part of Liva Group, a leading multiline insurer in the region with strong technical capabilities and customizable solutions across all lines of insurance. Having an employee strength of 1200+ employees, serving more than 1.5 million customers, Liva has established operations across GCC markets, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain, with entry plans in Qatar. The Group also includes wholly owned subsidiaries NSSPL providing shared services, based in India as well as TPA services via Inayah based in the UAE to support its business growth.

-Ends-

