Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Ain, a symbolic region of the UAE seen as the cultural home of the Emirates, is set to receive a boost from Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills in partnership with Al Ain City Municipality.

In a vote of confidence in the quickly growing region of the UAE, Eagle Hills has unveiled a transformative new chapter for Al Ain Oasis, reintroducing one of the UAE’s most treasured historic landscapes as a serene, year-round destination. At the heart of this revitalisation is a carefully curated culinary and lifestyle experience that brings together a selection of distinctive cafés and dining venues - many making their debut in Al Ain - set within the Oasis’s lush natural surroundings. Blending food, landscape, and leisure, into a seamless visitor journey, the destination offers distinctive outdoor dining experiences overlooking verdant greenery and thoughtfully designed communal spaces.

These are further enhanced by bespoke light installations that bring the surroundings to life after dusk, creating a multi-sensory environment that deepens visitor engagement. Together, these features elevate Al Ain Oasis into a holistic, year-round destination where dining, exploration, and leisure are brought together within a uniquely curated natural setting. This new chapter has been developed in close cooperation with Al Ain Municipality, reflecting a shared commitment to preserving the city’s cultural heritage while enhancing its appeal for residents and visitors.

Expected to be set amid Al Ain’s iconic palm groves and historic falaj waterways, the reimagined Al Ain Oasis will be a dynamic cultural destination that blends heritage, nature and contemporary visitor experiences. At its core is a striking new Elevated Walkway, giving visitors unprecedented views above the palm canopy while preserving the working farms below. A newly built Watchtower will amplify the sense of discovery, offering sweeping panoramas that celebrate the Oasis as one of the city’s most treasured natural assets.

Tech-enhanced pathways will transform the Oasis into an atmospheric realm of exploration, inviting families and visitors to enjoy its serenity after dark. New curated landscapes, including the Reflection, Ripple and Mist Gardens, provide shaded, immersive spaces inspired by the site’s natural character, encouraging moments of pause, play and community connection. Throughout the destination, thoughtful additions such as hammocks, seating areas and traditionally inspired F&B concepts ensure every touchpoint feels authentic, timeless and deeply rooted in Emirati culture.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, said:

“Al Ain Oasis is one of the most sacred landscapes in our nation’s memory, and a true natural and cultural treasure. We are proud to introduce a new chapter that will enrich the visitor experience and allow guests to appreciate its beauty in new ways. Our aim is to reinforce Al Ain Oasis as a cultural anchor and an unforgettable destination that every visitor will hold close to their hearts.”

Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality, said:

“The “Al Ain Oasis” project represents an important milestone in showcasing the historical and environmental value of the oasis and enhancing its presence as a leading cultural and tourism destination. He also highlighted the municipality’s commitment to collaborating with leading companies such as Eagle Hills to advance strategic projects and support its developmental vision, reaffirming its dedication to developing innovative facilities that provide an integrated experience reflecting the authenticity of Emirati heritage and the natural beauty of Al Ain.”

Abu Dhabi’s promotion of Al Ain Region as a living oasis and a leading travel destination for culture, wellness, and adventure is meeting the goals of the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030, with the aim to welcome around 520,000 overnight leisure hotel guests to the region by 2030.

For generations, Al Ain Oasis has shaped the city’s identity through its iconic palm groves, traditional farms, and historic falaj systems found nowhere else in the region. Today, it stands as one of the UAE’s most treasured landscapes, where nature and heritage seamlessly converge. With this new chapter, Al Ain Oasis is set to become a landmark destination on the UAE’s visitor journey - offering residents and visitors a renewed connection to heritage, landscape, and the enduring spirit of Al Ain.

