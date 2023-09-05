Hamad Nukheirat: The new partnership provides exceptional benefits to Al Ain fans and AINAWI Card holders .

Sultan Al Mutawa: Al Ain’s badge is considered one of the most prominent global brands and enjoys the largest fan base .

Alaa Al Ali: We are laying the foundations of a new phase of collaboration with one of the most prestigious Arab and Asian clubs .

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: During the press conference held at the Chairman’s hall at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain announced a new marketing deal. Nirvana Travel & Tourism, a leading company in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Abu Dhabi and all over the UAE with a successful track record and many local and international branches in the travel and tourism management sector, joined as a partner of "Al Zaeem". The partnership agreement was signed by His Excellency Hamad Nukheirat Al Amiri, the Managing Director of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club and its subsidiaries, and Alaa Al Ali, the Group CEO of Nirvana Holding. As per the agreement, the logo of the new partner will be demonstrated on the first football team uniforms in all local competitions for two years.

A number of "Al Zaeem" stars attended the press conference held to announce the partnership, in the club’s celebration to welcome the new sponsor, including Soufiane Rahimi, Omer Atzili and Erik Jurgenes in addition to some distinguished representatives of Al Ain Club, Nirvana and a number of local and international media.

At the beginning of his speech, the Managing Director of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club welcomed Nirvana Travel & Tourism as partners of the club expressing his happiness with the partnership with one of the leading companies in travel and tourism management in the UAE, emphasizing that Nirvana became a member of Al Ain Club's partners’ family. He also appreciated the remarkable efforts made by Al Ain Club Investment Company in establishing high-quality partnerships with distinguished sponsors and stated that these efforts will yield the desired benefits for the club and Al Ain's fans everywhere.

The Managing Director stated that the partnership between "Al Zaeem" and Nirvana will bring mutual gains in terms of exchanging expertise in the technical, marketing, commercial, and investment aspects. Additionally, it will provide exceptional services to Al Ain's fans and AINAWI Card members particularly as they will receive exceptional benefits from Nirvana, considering the announcement coincides with "Al Zaeem" return to the AFC championship. This will be accomplished through various entities of the group, including Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Nirvana Global Travel, Nirvana Over The World, and Nirvana Tours & Logistics.

On his part, Sultan Al Mutawa, Vice President of Al Ain Investment Company, emphasized that the Ainawi community remains a top priority for the club and its subsidiaries. He expressed gratitude for the vital role they’re playing in providing limitless support to all sectors of this entity not only to the football team which is considered a crucial factor, a key player, and an official partner in its achievements and championships throughout history.

“Al Ain Investment Company, under the leadership of His Excellency Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, was keen to provide a package of services and benefits in all new partnerships concluded with sponsors of Al Ain's fans as they are truly an integral part of the club, as I mentioned earlier. These services and benefits will be gradually revealed on the official platforms of the club as Al Ain’s fans, who proved their superiority and distinction locally and globally, deserve appreciation”, he added.

He continued, "It is certain that the concepts of football have changed in the current evolving landscape, leaning towards financial sustainability. Al Ain Club, a name associated with leadership at both local and regional professional levels, adheres to this direction. Hence, the Investment Company is responsible for ensuring financial sustainability, including signing sponsorship agreements. However, at Al Ain Club, we aspire to enhance our resources through different visions by managing investments and real estate in alignment with the vision of the club's leadership which considers our badge a global brand and boasts the largest fan base."

On his part, Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Nirvana Holding, emphasized the significance of this partnership, saying, "Today, we take pride in being here in Al Ain city to lay the grounds of a new phase of collaboration with one of the most prestigious local and Arab clubs. We are fully confident that this collaboration will have a positive impact on all levels. I congratulate all officials of Al Ain Club on this agreement, and I strongly believe that it will create opportunities for further local, Arab, and global successes, achievements, and championships."

"At Nirvana, we aim to participate more effectively in shaping the hospitality sector in the upcoming phase, in a way that enhances our position and role in this vital sector, particularly with the significant attention our wise leadership places on making Abu Dhabi one of the world's prominent tourist hubs. We believe in the necessity of working with all partners and in all fields to contribute to achieving our shared goals and signing the strategic sponsorship agreement between Al Ain Club and Nirvana embodies this vision”, Mr. Al Ali added.

"We felt a great attention paid from the club's management towards Al Ain's fans, which constitutes the largest fan base in the country, particularly since the Club has supporters from all around the world, which motivated Nirvana to provide a package of benefits for the Ainawi community through this partnership beginning with offering rewards as part of the club's qualitative initiatives in all its matches at the architectural masterpiece, HBZS. Additionally, there are special benefits for AINAWI Card holders, including up to 40% discounts on hotels and up to 20% discounts on travel tickets in addition to several surprises for Al Ain's fans that will be announced successively”, he concluded.

About Nirvana Holding

Nirvana Holding boasts an extensive expertise in the fields of travel, tourism, and hospitality in all their forms, alongside a comprehensive range of logistics, including event management, exhibitions, and conferences, both domestically and internationally. Comprising four (4) main entities in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to over twenty (20) branches and subsidiaries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, all specializing in delivering the highest level of innovative solutions for managing travel and tourism operations for individuals and companies. The group also offers event management, exhibitions, and conference services, most notable of which are Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Nirvana Over The World, Nirvana Tours & Logistics, and Nirvana Global Travel.