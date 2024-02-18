Growth part of enhancing and enriching Al Ain’s tourism and hospitality sector

Significant step in the ongoing commitment to contributing to the UAE's and GCC's tourism and economic growth

Al Ain, UAE: Al Ain Adventure Park, a dynamic family entertainment destination offering a range of exhilarating activities and experiences, today announced the opening of the newest branch of Habib Beirut at the park, symbolising a strategic addition into Al Ain’s burgeoning tourism and hospitality sector.

Over the years, Al Ain Adventure Park has emerged as a leading attraction in the region, featuring the Middle East’s first man-made whitewater rafting facility. Alongside this, the park offers an artificial surf wave, kayaking, canoeing, and swimming pools, catering to adventure enthusiasts of all ages. Adding to this allure of Al Ain Adventure Park is the newly opened Habib Beirut restaurant, which offers Lebanese cuisine and promises an exceptional dining experience that complements the adventurous spirit of the park. The attractions are part of Al Ain's broader initiative to offer diverse and high-quality experiences to visitors, contributing significantly to the city's tourism sector.

Charbel El Mohr, General Manager, Al Ain Adventure said, “Al Ain's reputation as a tourist destination will be further enhanced by Habib Beirut's commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional service. We are excited to contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of Al Ain Adventure Park, creating memorable experiences for all our guests.”

Al Ain’s dynamic growth

The developments in Al Ain are in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE Tourism Strategy, which focus on sustainable growth and environmental responsibility. The enhancement of Al Ain Adventure Park and the introduction of high-quality dining options like Habib Beirut play a crucial role in achieving these goals. By offering a blend of entertainment, adventure, and culinary delights, Al Ain is set to become a more attractive destination for tourists while contributing positively to the local economy and community.

Contributing to the GCC’s tourism sector

Significantly, the tourism sector is a national priority for the UAE, with concerted efforts to accelerate joint GCC tourism projects under the Gulf Tourism Strategy. These initiatives aim to enhance the sector's flexibility and sustainability.

According to recent reports by the World Travel and Tourism Council and the Gulf Statistical Center, tourism contributed nearly USD 171.4 billion to the GCC's GDP in 2022, accounting for over 8% of the total value. The sector also provides more than 3.4 million jobs, representing over 12% of the Gulf labour market.

Intra-GCC tourism, particularly significant for the UAE, saw 2.7 million GCC guests in its hotels, accounting for 11% of total hotel guests. This trend underscores the importance of regional tourism, with intra-GCC tourists comprising approximately 47% of all international tourists in 2021.