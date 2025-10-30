El Sharkia - Al Ahram Beverages Company (ABC), a leading multi-category beverage manufacturer in Egypt, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its partnership with Orange Corners Egypt, marking two years of impactful collaboration dedicated to supporting youth innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. The Orange Corners programme is an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and in Egypt is executed by the implementing partner, Outreach Egypt, under the auspices of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and is designed to equip young Egyptian entrepreneurs with the tools, exposure, and mentorship needed to build sustainable businesses.

This partnership underscores ABC’s enduring commitment to economic empowerment of youth through an inclusive program that also delivers on innovative, sustainable and viable business solutions. It also supports Egypt Vision 2030 and contributes to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of the company’s commitment to empowering Egypt’s next generation of entrepreneurs, Al Ahram Beverages Company welcomed more than 50 participants from the Orange Corners Egypt programme to its largest manufacturing facility in Sharkia Governorate. These entrepreneurs represented a diverse range of regions, including Upper Egypt (Qena and Luxor) and the Delta (Alexandria, Behira, Dakahlia, Menoufia, and Kafr El Sheikh). The visit featured interactive mentorship sessions led by senior leaders across supply chain & production, finance & procurement, sustainability, health & safety, customer service logistics and planning, offering participants direct engagement with the company’s leadership. Entrepreneurs had the opportunity to ask questions, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights into ABC’s business practices. In addition, participants also gained firsthand insights into the full scope of operations and learned more about the company’s manufacturing excellence, innovation and sustainability practices during a guided tour of the plant.

“Our partnership with Orange Corners is a powerful example of how the private sector can help nurture the next generation of Egyptian innovators,” said Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to investing in local communities and building resilient value chains. Worth to mention, that nearly 90% of our raw materials are sourced locally, as we believe deeply in the strength and potential of Egyptian talent.”

“It’s been an incredible journey partnering with Orange Corners Egypt over the past two years,” said Cherine Aidarous, Head of Corporate Affairs at Al Ahram Beverages Company. “We’ve had the privilege of supporting over 250 entrepreneurs and witnessing the graduation of nearly 140 startups across Egypt. What makes this journey even more meaningful is that nearly 50% of these participants are women, proof that inclusive innovation is not just a goal, but a reality. We were proud to witness and contribute to the launch of the new Delta cycle last year, and that’s exactly why we’re always encouraged to expand our partnership. Seeing these bright, driven individuals here today fills me with pride and reinforces our belief in the power of inclusive innovation. At ABC, we’re committed to walking alongside these founders, offering mentorship, resources, and real-world exposure to help them thrive.”

The visit to the Sharkia plant comes at a pivotal moment in the programme’s expansion. In 2025 alone, Orange Corners Egypt welcomed 100 new startups from the Delta into its second cycle and launched a new cohort in Luxor, further extending its reach across the country. Earlier this year, 30 startups from Upper Egypt were awarded grants from the Orange Corners Innovation Fund, selected from over 1,200 applications, a testament to the growing strength and competitiveness of Egypt’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. With over half of participants being women, the programme continues to champion inclusive innovation and equitable access to opportunity.

At Orange Corners Egypt, we believe that private sector engagement is the cornerstone for a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Dalia El Nazer, Programme Manager of Orange Corners Egypt. “This partnership is a testament to how businesses can go beyond traditional CSR to play an active role in shaping the future of innovation and job creation in Egypt. When leading companies open their doors to young entrepreneurs, and share their knowledge, networks, and real-world insights, they help bridge the gap between ideas to growth and impact. Together, we’re not only empowering entrepreneurs to grow but also fostering a culture of a unique partnership that benefits the youth across the country.”

With a legacy spanning over 120 years in the Egyptian market, Al Ahram Beverages Company stands as one of the country’s leading multi-category beverage manufacturers. The company employs nearly 1,500 people across its headquarters, four production facilities and warehouses nationwide and has invested over €30 million in 2023 to strengthen its operations, expand its export footprint, and reaffirm its long-term commitment to Egypt’s industrial growth.

The Sharkia plant, one of ABC’s largest and most advanced manufacturing hubs, exemplifies this commitment. In 2023, the company added two new high-efficiency production lines, boosting overall capacity, creating new job opportunities, and achieving a 50% reduction in water and energy consumption, in addition to promoting the circular economy approach through more than 100% PET circularity of the company’s volume for two consecutive years.

These ongoing investments reflect the company’s contribution and alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030 to strengthen and grow national industry and boost Egyptian exports, as well as supporting the social and environmental sustainability plan.