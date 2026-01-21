Cairo, Egypt: Al Ahram Beverages Company (ABC) has been recognized as a Top Employer in Egypt for the fourth consecutive year, while also making its debut in Africa’s regional Top Employer ranking for 2026. This dual achievement marks a key milestone in ABC’s journey, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to building a people-centric organization and taking a central seat amongst Africa’s top employers.

ABC’s overall Top Employer score surged to 95.35% in 2026, reflecting a steady upward trajectory from 90.66% in 2024 and 92.6% in 2025. This record performance demonstrates not only consistency but a deliberate focus on continuous progress in elevating employee experiences and prioritizing people development. Notably, ABC’s overall score places the company nearly 10 percentage points above the global Top Employer benchmark of 85.72%, underscoring its leadership in people practices.

The Africa regional recognition (‘Blue Seal’) is more than an additional seal. It marks an evolution in the company’s standards and ambition, signaling that its people practices are now measured against the best across the continent, showcasing why it still matters to keep evolving and raising the bar.

Al Ahram Beverages Company’s Top Employer certification is underpinned by outstanding results across all six assessment domains. In 2026, ABC achieved a perfect score of 100% in both the Steer and Develop domains, reflecting exceptional performance in strategic direction and continuous career development and learning. The company also scored nearly 97% in both Shape and Attract, above 95% in Unite and nearly 87% in Engage, demonstrating a deeply integrated approach to capability building, employee engagement, and inclusion. Every domain score significantly exceeded the global benchmark, highlighting ABC’s position as a benchmark setter in people practices, not just in Egypt but across the continent.

ABC’s journey is defined by intentional focus on learning, leadership, and well-being. Initiatives such as the “Makanek” program have become a cornerstone for structured development and career progression, while women now represent over 50% of ABC’s management team, evidence of a deep commitment to inclusion and leadership diversity. Employees describe the company as a place where growth never stops, every voice matters, and collaboration fuels innovation.

Commenting on this achievement, Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company, said: “This recognition for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of the deliberate choices we make every day to place our people and culture at the heart of our strategy. Our debut in Africa’s Top Employer ranking reinforces our belief that strong culture, capable leadership, and inclusive practices are the foundation of a resilient, future-fit organization.”

Nashwa Sabry, People and Culture Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company, added: “What makes this achievement meaningful is the progress behind it and the tangible impact it creates across the organization. Year-on-year improvement, full scores in key areas, and tangible outcomes like gender-balanced leadership, capability building, continuous learning, empowering women, youth and talent shows that our people strategy is delivering real impact. We remain focused on evolving how we attract, develop, and engage talent to support both our people and our long-term business ambitions.

With four consecutive Top Employer national certifications and a landmark Top Employer Africa regional recognition, ABC continues to build a workplace defined by trust, opportunity, and continuous growth. As the company looks ahead, its focus remains on advancing people practices that not only meet today’s expectations, but actively shape the future of work in Egypt and across Africa.