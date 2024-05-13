The new brand concept will be rolled out across all current and upcoming Befit stores in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq, with plans for additional locations and online commerce platforms already in the pipeline for 2024.

Dubai, UAE – Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) has unveiled an elevated Befit brand concept and flagship hub in Jumeirah, Dubai, reimagining the fitness store experience into a concept space that is equal parts commercial showroom, multi-brand retail store, and community event space.

The AKI Fitness & Lifestyle brand, now also integrated into Befit, serves as a cornerstone for commercial clients. This strategic move ensures that AKI’s partners, including health clubs, hotels, residences, and government entities, receive dedicated support and specialised solutions under the Befit umbrella.

Born out of Dubai, Befit’s mission is to transform fitness for consumers, partners, and communities alike, from individuals of all abilities seeking their next fitness purchase to grassroots and professional organisations aiming to enhance their facilities. The new concept gives retail and commercial clients the opportunity to get hands-on with Befit’s curated range of premium equipment and technologies.

Befit’s commercial offerings also span entertainment and leisure. Being the official partner for Brunswick Bowling, Befit has been the leading supplier for top entertainment centres across the region. Another aspect of Befit’s offering is outdoor fitness and flooring, covering paddle courts, running tracks, sports fields, and more.

“The launch of the expanded Befit brand concept has been driven by an absolute focus on the needs of our customers and the identification of a clear gap in the fitness market for a tailored community-driven offering, " says Monther Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer - Befit. "Today, our partners are looking for more informed specialists and sales consultancy shaped around their goals, underpinned by genuine expertise and passion. What sets Befit apart is that we have the ability to offer a holistic package, including accessories, flooring, and design services in addition to premium products."

The introduction of the new Befit concept comes at a time when the interest in specialised fitness facilities is growing rapidly in the UAE, reflecting the government’s development agenda focused on community well-being. In recent years, the UAE has ranked among the fittest countries in the world, according to Cigna’s Global Well-Being Report. Another recent report by Ken Research has valued the Dubai fitness services market alone at over USD700 million, potentially crossing the billion-dollar mark in the near future.

“We are proud to bring something truly original to the community, transforming fitness for everyone with an unwavering focus on customer happiness. We look forward to connecting individuals, brands, and ideas in Befit hubs across the region as the concept rolls out further,” adds Abbasi.

With a long-standing relationship as the exclusive distributor of Life Fitness in the region (excluding KSA), Befit is also the exclusive distributor for MyEquilibria and Core Health & Fitness, as well as a preferred distributor of leading brands such as Concept2, Assault Fitness, and Rogue Fitness.

The previously known AKI Fitness & Lifestyle brand, now a part of Befit, has long been one of the region’s leading providers of superior-quality fitness, sports, and leisure solutions for home and commercial use. Today, AKI’s diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of businesses and partnerships that touch every aspect of people’s lives.

-Ends-

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately seven thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.

AKI was ranked among the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses 2024, according to Forbes.