Ajman, United Arab Emirates — At a time when the global workforce is evolving faster than ever, Ajman University is extending a timely invitation to individuals ready to lead, innovate, and make meaningful impact. The University will host its Open Day on Saturday, July 19, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions, reaffirming its mission to make world-class education accessible, future-focused, and aligned with the needs of society.

As the first private, non-profit university in the entire Arab region to be awarded accreditation from WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), a prestigious accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, Ajman University continues to redefine what it means to be a 21st-century institution, one that prioritizes intellectual growth, social responsibility, and long-term employability in equal measure.

The Open Day will offer prospective students and alumni the opportunity to explore over fifty undergraduate and graduate programs, meet faculty and advisors, and submit on-the-spot applications. As part of the university’s broader commitment to educational equity, attendees will benefit from a full waiver of application fees and may qualify for scholarships of up to 50 percent on selected programs. T&C apply.

More significantly, this year’s Open Day underscores the University’s belief that education must not only inform, but transform. With the introduction of over ten new programs that reflect emerging regional and global challenges, including digital sociology, business analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, physiotherapy, clinical psychology, and social media content creation, Ajman University is expanding pathways for ambitious learners to develop both depth of knowledge and agility of mind.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated: "Ajman University is deeply committed to preparing students not only for today’s careers, but for tomorrow’s responsibilities. Our Open Day is an opportunity for individuals to engage with ideas, disciplines, and communities that will challenge them to think critically and act ethically. We are proud to operate as a non-profit institution where student success—academic, professional, and societal—remains our core pursuit."

With its steady rise in global rankings, now among the top 440 universities worldwide, Ajman University continues to strengthen its international profile. Ranked #1 in the UAE for international students and #3 for employer reputation, the University combines academic excellence with a research agenda deeply rooted in regional relevance, inviting ambitious learners to take the next step in a purpose-driven journey. To register or learn more, visit: ajman.ac.ae/apply

-ENDS-

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide.

Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs. For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae