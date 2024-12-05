AJMAN: Ajman University, a renowned leader in innovative education, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence program, set to commence in Spring 2025. This forward-thinking, 123-credit program, carefully crafted over eight semesters, is designed to equip the next generation of students with the skills to harness the transformative power of AI for the betterment of business and society.

“The launch of the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence underscores Ajman University's steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge, practical, and industry-relevant academic programs that meet the demands of an ever-evolving world,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University. "The program will empower graduates with the cutting-edge skills and knowledge to emerge as highly sought-after professionals, driving innovation and progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence," he added.

The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence is meticulously designed to take students on a journey from foundational knowledge to deep expertise in AI technologies and methodologies. Starting from scratch, students will gain profound insights into the inner workings of AI, positioning them as future contributors to the advancement of industries worldwide.

Upon graduation, students will possess a robust portfolio of AI knowledge and skills, opening doors to a wide array of roles at both managerial and technical levels, such as AI engineer, machine learning specialist, data scientist, robotics developer, and intelligent systems architect.

A cornerstone of the program is a mandatory 16-week internship, providing students with invaluable industry exposure and experience. This hands-on opportunity allows graduates to apply their skills in real-world settings, significantly enhancing their employability as AI professionals.

Ajman University's commitment to AI education extends beyond the undergraduate level. The university has already established a successful Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program, with several graduated batches of students securing leadership positions across public and private sector organizations. The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence has empowered working professionals with the essential skills to advance their careers and realize their aspirations.

The launch of the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence program has expanded Ajman University’s portfolio of AI programs, reaffirming its position as a leading university of choice for students in the UAE and beyond.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.

For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae