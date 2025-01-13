AJMAN: Ajman University, a leading non-profit institution in the UAE, honored its outstanding students, faculty, staff, partners, and stakeholders at a dazzling Honors Assembly at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions on the University campus. The event was a veritable showcase of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, reinforcing Ajman University’s reputation as one of the top universities in the UAE and the Arab region.

“The annual Honors Assembly at Ajman University demonstrates excellence in higher education at its best. Bringing unique and innovative methods to excel in teaching, academics, research, industry collaboration, and societal impact, Ajman University, together with its esteemed partners, is crossing newer milestones of academic excellence and contributing to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-driven society,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

Over 750 undergraduate students from different colleges and programs were honored with Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals at the Honors Assembly for their distinguished performance, which showcased academic excellence, creativity, and innovation on par with the best in the world.

The faculty awards were equally impressive, with 17 of AU faculty members honored for being recognized among the top 2% of scientists in the world by Stanford University. Prof. Sai Boddu was recognized for his Highly Cited Researcher Award by Clarivate. Other award categories included excellence in teaching, research, service excellence, internationalization, instructor excellence, adjunct faculty excellence, managerial excellence, staff excellence, support service excellence, and alumni excellence in engagement.

Key highlights of the Honors Assembly were the stakeholder awards. Aafaq Islamic Finance was awarded the Top Corporate Strategic Partner, while the Department of Finance, Government of Ajman, was awarded the Top Public Sector Employer. Tafaseel was awarded the Top Employer in the Private Sector, while AW Rostamani Group was recognized with the Societal Impact Award.

Rashid Hamad Al Hamar, General Manager of Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, won the Top Individual Strategic Partner Award for his invaluable contributions to the University.

These awards demonstrate Ajman University’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and internationalization and its focus on consistently growing as a world-class incubator of talent and employability.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.

