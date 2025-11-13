Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman University (AU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AFAQ Group, an Emirati-founded investment group, to strengthen experiential learning and expand structured pathways that prepare students for emerging professional roles across sectors. The agreement forms part of Ajman University’s ongoing efforts to align academic programs with the requirements of the workforce, ensuring that graduates are equipped with future-ready skills, analytical acumen, and the adaptability required in dynamic global markets. The MoU was signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Ms. Ayesha Sayed, Executive Director of AFAQ Group, in the presence of officials, academic leaders, and representatives from both institutions.

Through this collaboration, students will gain access to field-based training, specialized workshops, and mentorship opportunities that connect classroom learning with real professional environments. The partnership also encourages the development of joint initiatives in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in coordination with Ajman University Innovation Center, enabling students and faculty to work alongside industry professionals on projects that address sectoral priorities, sustainability goals and emerging challenges.

In addition, the agreement supports cooperation in community egagement and social development-focused initiatives, offering students opportunities to engage in projects that cultivate leadership, civic responsibility, and a spirit of service.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated: “Ajman University continues to advance an educational model centered on academic excellence, applied learning, and meaningful partnerships with industry and society. Preparing students for professional life requires more than academic knowledge; it calls for immersive experiences that foster innovation, critical thinking, and ethical leadership. This partnership with AFAQ Group directly contributes to these goals and reinforces our mission to graduate individuals who are ready to contribute and lead with purpose.”

Ms. Ayesha A Sayed, Executive Director of AFAQ Group, commented, “At AFAQ, we are committed to partnering with institutions that are shaping the future of the region through education, innovation, and meaningful community impact. Our collaboration with Ajman University reflects a shared dedication to empowering students across disciplines with real-world experience, forward-thinking skills, and a mindset rooted in leadership and service.

As the UAE celebrates the Year of Community 2025, we are honored to support initiatives that equip the next generation with the tools, confidence, and purpose to contribute to a thriving, knowledge-driven future for our nation.”

Ajman University continues its role as a non-profit academic institution focused on delivering high-quality education, supporting research and innovation ecosystems, and preparing graduates who are positioned to contribute to the UAE’s development and global engagement.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae

About AFAQ Group

Rooted in the Region. Built for the Future.

AFAQ is an Emirati-founded investment group that transforms heritage into innovation. We connect global opportunity with authentic local access — powering trade, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and healthcare ventures under one trusted umbrella. Our foundation is built on heritage, trust, and presence — a legacy woven through authentic tribal roots and national relationships that define reliability across the UAE and the Gulf. We don’t just operate in this region. We belong to it.

AFAQ Group brings together forward-thinking companies that redefine the standards of trade, technology, and sustainability across the region. We serve as a trusted platform for international investors and partners seeking a reliable, compliant, and deeply connected entry into the GCC and beyond.

Headquartered in Dubai, AFAQ operates across the UAE, GCC, Africa, and South Asia — positioning itself at the intersection of innovation, logistics, and regional influence.