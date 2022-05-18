Ajman University is pleased to announce that it has been recognised as an Apple Authorised Training Centre (AATCE). The selection criteria for AATCE are highly rigorous, and demonstrate an institution’s ability to provide the best possible training and opportunities to students, in the fast-growing digital sector.

Ajman University’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and its strong credentials in offering technology-focussed and industry-relevant education will help it implement the Apple Authorized Training Program at its campus smoothly, potentially helping students embark on careers within the digital iOS app economy.

“This is another milestone in Ajman University’s constant quest to provide employable skills to its students, in addition to academic rigour. With its strong brand recognition and practical application in the industry, the AACTE training and certification will help students in emerging as successful app developers, innovators and future digital leaders,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

Since the App Store launched in 2008, the iOS app economy has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, providing economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of all sizes.

The AACTE program includes instructor training as well as optional App Development with Swift certification exams for students who demonstrate their ability to build amazing apps. Develop in Swift is a comprehensive coding offering that prepares students for a career in app development using the Swift programming language.

About AU

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) also was the first university in the UAE to admit expatriate students. The University continues to be a pioneer for inclusion, innovation, and social impact. In 2020, Ajman University became one of the first six higher education institutions in the world to receive global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), UK’s independent body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.