Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) and the Transport Authority in Ajman have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation and collaborative action in shared areas. This significant agreement aims to enhance mutual development and solidify a sustainable and effective partnership between the two entities.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mahmood Khalil Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Transport Authority in Ajman. With the signing of this MoU, the ADTD and the Transport Authority seek to strengthen ties, foster bilateral relations, and work towards shared progress.

Among the key objectives outlined in the memorandum is the cooperation in providing digital systems and empowering their utilization, as well as coordinating permits for tourism activities and civil aviation between the two parties. Additionally, the agreement encompasses joint marketing efforts for the services offered by the Transportation Authority, including taxi and limousine bookings for guests in hotel establishments.

The close collaboration between ADTD and the Ajman Transport Authority is geared towards supporting the economic development process pursued by the Emirate of Ajman and fostering mutual benefits for both entities. This initiative is aligned with an institutional system that fosters sustainable and advanced development, further positioning Ajman as a leading destination for tourism and transportation.

Speaking about the partnership, His Excellency Mahmood Khalil Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, remarked, "We are delighted to formalize this memorandum of understanding with the Transport Authority in Ajman. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen cooperation and achieve shared development goals. By aligning our strategies and resources, we are confident that we can enhance the overall experience for tourists and residents in Ajman, while contributing to the Emirate's economic growth. We look forward to working closely with the Transport Authority to unlock new opportunities and propel Ajman towards a prosperous future."

His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Transport Authority, said: "This agreement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering all-encompassing and efficient services with the aim of facilitating essential services for residents and visitors in the emirate. We remain steadfast in our commitment to closely collaborate with the Department of Tourism Development, leveraging our shared resources and aspire to achieve mutual strategic benefits and objectives that contribute to elevating services and fostering economic growth in the foreseeable future."

This strategic collaboration between Ajman Tourism and the Ajman Transport Authority sets the stage for a more integrated and cohesive approach to the development of the tourism and transportation sectors in Ajman. The memorandum of understanding signifies a commitment to harnessing synergies, promoting sustainable practices, and driving progress that benefits both organizations and the wider community.

First caption: Ajman Tourism and Ajman Transport Authority at the MoU signing ceremony

Second caption: from left - His Excellency Mahmood Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development & His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Transport Authority at the MoU signing ceremony

For high resolution images and the press release in English and Arabic, please click here: https://we.tl/t-l5sj7JIBqF

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

