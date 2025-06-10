Ajman, UAE – Ajman Bank has signed a distribution agreement with Azimut (DIFC) Limited, a subsidiary of the global asset management firm Azimut Group, to expand the range of investment solutions available to its wealth management clients.

The agreement brings together Ajman Bank’s growing wealth platform with Azimut’s international investment expertise, enabling clients to access a broader range of fixed income opportunities through a professionally managed global investment platform.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to deliver innovative investment opportunities that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Azimut’s expertise will allow us to expand our offering and provide clients with access to globally diversified fixed income solutions tailored to their goals”.

The collaboration builds on Ajman Bank’s strategy to work with best-in-class international firms and deepen its portfolio of client-focused investment products. By offering access to Azimut’s fixed income platform, the Bank is positioning itself as a gateway for clients seeking long-term, risk-adjusted returns through structured and transparent investment tools.

Maroun Jalkh, Head of Azimut’s Institutional and Wholesale business in Europe and the Middle East, added: “We are excited to work with Ajman Bank to bring Azimut’s investment solutions to an ever-broader audience in the UAE. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to client empowerment and long-term portfolio value, providing the Bank’s clients with access to some of Azimut’s flagship and award-winning fixed income strategies”.

The collaboration marks a key step in Ajman Bank’s strategic growth as it continues to build alliances that enhance its ability to serve investors with high-quality, globally managed products.