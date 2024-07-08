Positive Zero’s energy efficiency arm (Taka Solutions) will manage the project for Ajman Bank from financing, design and engineering to installation, operations, and maintenance, including data analytics and monitoring.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Ajman Bank PJSC, a leading Islamic financial services institution in the UAE, has announced a new contract with Positive Zero, that will enable huge cost and carbon footprint savings. By implementing Positive Zero’s fully financed energy efficiency solutions at their headquarters, Ajman Bank expects to save 28% on energy costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 752 tons annually, equivalent to planting 11,300 trees. Positive Zero is the leader in decarbonizing businesses and communities in the Middle East through a range of on-site clean power, energy efficiency, and electric mobility solutions.

The project involves a 10-year Shared Savings Energy Performance Contract (SSEPC) delivered by Positive Zero’s energy efficiency arm (Taka Solutions), which is the leading provider of energy efficiency services in the region. It includes the implementation of eight energy efficiency measures (or EEMs) tailored to Ajman Bank's facilities, in line with its robust commitment to environmental sustainability.

Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: "Our strategic partnership with Positive Zero marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability and operational excellence. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, reflecting our dedication to not only meet the financial needs of our clients but also to contribute positively to the community and environment we operate in. Leveraging on Taka Solutions’ expertise in energy management, we aim to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and operational costs, setting a new benchmark for sustainable practices in the banking industry. Our collaboration with Positive Zero and Taka Solutions is a testament to Ajman Bank’s ongoing efforts to embrace responsible banking practices that support economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.”

David Auriau, Co-Founder and CEO of Positive Zero, commented on the occasion: “We are excited to be working with Ajman Bank in prioritizing energy efficiency to reduce the impact of their own carbon footprint. It unlocks economic opportunities within the banking industry and supports the nationwide drive towards sustainability. Energy efficiency is an imperative to meet the country’s ambitions to become over 40% more efficient by 2050. Along with our trusted partners like Ajman Bank, we are investing and driving the widespread adoption of efficient technologies and solutions to develop more sustainable built environments and smarter cities, helping businesses substantially reduce their consumption, costs and carbon emissions.”

Positive Zero’s team provide financing, implementation, long-term operations, and proactive maintenance of the project’s implemented measures. The project is based on Positive Zero’s model of providing decarbonization-as-a-service, with no up-front investment by customers. This approach is more accessible for the many organizations who are looking to switch to more sustainable practices, such as the deployment of integrated clean energy and efficient technologies.

Positive Zero’s foundational companies have already made remarkable strides in key GCC markets. Taka Solutions, operating as the company's energy efficiency arm, has achieved energy savings exceeding 100,000 MWh across eight sectors in the United Arab Emirates, which is equivalent to planting more than one million trees.

For more information about Positive Zero, visit www.positivezero.com.

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is empowering a new energy economy by enabling businesses, communities, and cities in the Middle East region to take charge of their energy future. As the leading energy transition partner for the commercial, industrial, and public sectors, Positive Zero helps businesses achieve energy savings as high as 50% by removing upfront investments and operational complexities from the onset.

Positive Zero’s decarbonization-as-a-service offering combines clean technologies with data-driven solutions in distributed solar generation (SirajPower), energy efficiency (Taka Solutions) and clean mobility (fleet electrification, charging infrastructure and clean energy on-demand with HYPR Energy), reducing cost, consumption, and carbon footprint. With our financing solutions, we offer hassle-free end-to-end services,, which means we manage the entire process from engineering, design, installation, construction, maintenance, and monitoring so that businesses can focus on what they do best.

For more information about Positive Zero, visit our website www.positivezero.com and our social media handles on LinkedIn /positivezerohq, Twitter @positivezerohq, and Instagram @positivezerohq.

