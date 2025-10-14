Ajman, UAE – Ajman Bank has engaged Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to support the next phase of its digital transformation journey. The collaboration underscores the Bank’s commitment to enhancing technology capabilities and elevating customer experience through innovation and data-driven strategy. Under this initiative, Ajman Bank and Accenture will explore and implement innovative solutions designed to strengthen the Bank’s digital readiness and operational agility within a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at Ajman, and Luca Bianconi, Accenture’s Financial Services Lead in the Middle East, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.

Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at Ajman Bank said: “This collaboration with Accenture marks a pivotal chapter in our digital-transformation journey. By combining global expertise with our deep understanding of local market dynamics, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering banking experiences defined by speed, service, and specialization. Our goal is to enhance technology, human capital, and customer-centric innovation in a manner that complements Ajman Bank’s Islamic financial principles while positioning us for sustainable, future-focused growth”.

Luca Bianconi, Accenture’s Financial Services Lead in the Middle East, commented: “Accenture is dedicated to combining technology with human ingenuity to deliver tangible improvements. We leveraged our high-performance capability framework to assess Ajman Bank’s digital maturity and provide tailored recommendations. By revamping the Bank’s digital identity and bolstering its consumer-banking components, we aim to strengthen its ability to compete with leading institutions, including emerging fintech companies”.

As a dynamic and growing institution in the UAE banking landscape, Ajman Bank is committed to rapidly advancing its IT strategy and revitalizing its digital roadmap. Accenture has collaborated closely with the Bank’s IT department to identify critical gaps, define target-state blueprints and operating models, and recommend strategic improvements — including a comprehensive review of the core-banking-system upgrade to ensure a successful go-live.

Accenture’s analysis will serve as the foundation for Ajman Bank’s digital-transformation blueprint, designed to improve technology alignment and future readiness, enhance IT operational efficiency, optimize costs, and mitigate risks in core-banking transformation.

The engagement also encompasses the delivery of Ajman Bank’s overarching digital strategy and roadmap. Accenture reviewed the Bank’s digital-business architecture, user experience, technology architecture, and digital-delivery operating model, culminating in a detailed implementation roadmap. This project is set to accelerate Ajman Bank’s time-to-market with cutting-edge solutions, fostering a customer-centric core and a scalable, future-proof architecture. It will also empower the Bank to target new-market growth and enhance its ability to stand out with innovative solutions, while strategically positioning future investments for evolving digital and technology upgrades.

