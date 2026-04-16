Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Ajman Bank has announced a 6% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2025, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey and reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UAE’s national climate objectives.

The achievement reflects measurable progress across the Bank’s operational footprint and aligns with its previously announced Net Zero targets achieving Scope 1 and Scope 2 Net Zero across internal operations by 2030, and Scope 3 Net Zero by 2050. It also builds on the Bank’s broader sustainability roadmap, including its pledge to mobilize AED 4 billion in sustainable finance by 2030.



Throughout 2025, Ajman Bank advanced a structured programme of operational enhancements focused on environmental performance. Initiatives included improving energy efficiency across branches and offices, optimizing water usage, strengthening waste reduction and recycling programmes, and accelerating digital and paperless operations. These efforts have contributed to reducing the Bank’s environmental footprint while enhancing operational efficiency and resilience.

Commenting on the milestone, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: "2025 marks a defining chapter in Ajman Bank’s sustainability journey. Our progress reflects not only our strategic vision but also the collective commitment of our people to building a greener and more responsible future. The reduction in emissions and the expansion of our sustainable finance efforts demonstrate our determination to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s national climate agenda. We will continue to embed sustainability into every aspect of our operations as we work toward long-term prosperity for our customers, our community, and our nation."

Ajman Bank’s sustainability framework is underpinned by structured governance, clear performance indicators, and cross-functional accountability. Environmental considerations are embedded within operational planning, risk management, and long-term strategic decision-making to ensure responsible growth and institutional resilience.

Strengthening this commitment, Zohaib Ali Zahid, Head of ESG & EPMO at Ajman Bank, added:" This year’s achievements are the result of disciplined action, strong governance, and a shared belief in the importance of sustainability. Reducing our GHG emissions by 6% is a significant milestone, reflecting the hard work of our teams across the Bank. As we continue implementing energy-efficiency measures, waste-reduction programmes, and digital transformation initiatives, we remain committed to achieving our Net Zero targets and supporting the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon economy."

As the Bank advances its sustainability transformation, it remains committed to transparency, innovation, and long-term value creation. The progress achieved in 2025 reinforces Ajman Bank’s role as a responsible financial institution contributing to a greener, more resilient future for the Emirate of Ajman and the United Arab Emirates.

The future of finance is green — The future of Ajman Bank is Now!

About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.