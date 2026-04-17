Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Ajmal Dubai, a globally renowned fragrance house from Dubai, has officially marked its entry into the Chinese market through its participation at the prestigious Notes Shanghai exhibition, a premier international platform for the fragrance industry. At the event, the brand introduced a curated selection of its signature collections, reflecting the richness of Middle Eastern perfumery blended with contemporary olfactory artistry.

As one of Asia’s leading exhibitions dedicated to niche fragrances, Notes Shanghai provided Ajmal Dubai with a unique opportunity to engage with perfume enthusiasts, industry professionals, distributors, and retailers within China’s rapidly growing luxury fragrance landscape.

Among the highlights of the showcase were several of Ajmal’s exquisite fragrance collections — Signature Series, Aurum, and Boudoir, the creations under these collections includes Eau D Oud, Amber Wood, Musk series, Aurum Summer, Rose Organza, Whispering Love, Musk Sensuel, Long Island Sunset, and Crimson Santal.

The Musk series under the signature collection, one of the core pillars of Ajmal’s perfumery expertise, attracted significant attention at the exhibition. Featuring variants such as Cashmere Musk, Violet Musk, and Amber Musk, the collection presents unique interpretations of musk, ranging from soft floral nuances to warm, amber-infused depth.

In addition, Ajmal presented other signature fragrances that demonstrate the brand’s ability to blend traditional Arabian ingredients with evolving global preferences, highlighting its craftsmanship and versatility in fragrance creation.

Commenting on the brand’s participation, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Dubai, said, “Our presence at Notes Shanghai marks an important milestone in our global journey. China is a vibrant and dynamic market for niche fragrances, and we are proud to introduce the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery to this discerning audience. Through our diverse portfolio, we aim to showcase our legacy in the art of fragrance creation while building meaningful connections with fragrance lovers and partners in the region.”.

About Ajmal Dubai

Rooted in the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery, Ajmal Perfumes began its perfumery journey with the world’s oldest form of fragrances: perfume oils. Over the last 75 years, Ajmal has carved a unique niche in the global fragrance industry as a fully integrated producer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer. Offering a rich portfolio that blends traditional Arabian compositions with modern Western perfumery. Ajmal is especially renowned for its mastery in crafting the most exquisite Oud and Oud-related products. Today, Ajmal’s retail presence spans 400+ exclusive showrooms across the GCC and worldwide, with distribution in over 70 countries and a strong footprint across 80+ duty-free and travel retail points globally.