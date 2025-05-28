Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJEX Logistics Services, the Middle East’s leading specialist in e-commerce distribution and logistics solutions, has signed a partnership agreement with the Alarrab Football Academy, a Saudi-based football training club dedicated to nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship. Signed in the presence of Mr. Ibrahim Al-Shahrani, Owner and President of Alarrab Football Academy, and Mohammed Albayati, Group CEO of AJEX Logistics Services, the collaboration reflects AJEX commitment to social impact, youth development, and community empowerment.

With over 100 active players, the sponsorship agreement will see AJEX support the Academy’s efforts to provide young athletes aged 6-18 with high-quality training, mentorship, and opportunities for growth. Established in 1991, the Academy has trained many prominent players over the years who have gone on to play for major Saudi football clubs and represent their country in major international tournaments, including the World Cup.

As part of the agreement, the AJEX logo will be prominently featured on the official team uniforms of the Academy—highlighting the company’s visible support for sports and

youth development, and the partners’ shared values of teamwork, agility, precision and strategic thinking.

“At AJEX, we believe that backing youth development and sports initiatives is a meaningful way to give back and uplift the communities we serve. Our partnership with Alarrab Football Academy reflects our belief in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and develop the next generation of leaders,” said Mohammed Albayati, Group CEO of AJEX Logistics Services. “We are proud to champion this initiative which promotes a healthy lifestyle for Saudi youth and instils important values such as teamwork and discipline.”

“As a huge nation of football fans and in the run up to Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the FIFA 2034 World Cup, this is an opportune moment to encourage Saudi youth into football. This partnership will allow us to continue to support and nurture promising talents, helping us build strong foundations for our players, and inspiring them to compete in major tournaments,” added Mr. Ibrahim Al-Shahrani, Owner and President of Alarrab Football Academy.

Alarrab Football Academy is widely recognised for its commitment to developing emerging football talent and engaging local communities through sport. The collaboration with AJEX strengthens both parties' shared ambition to contribute to the Kingdom’s youth and sporting landscape in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

About AJEX Logistics Services

AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics & transportation expert. Operating since 2021, and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, AJEX is inspired by Saudi Vision 2030 to deliver cutting-edge logistics solutions, seamlessly connecting the Middle East with the world.

Specializing in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX has an established presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. The company’s extensive network comprises over 60 facilities, 1,000 vehicles, and a dedicated team of 1,800 professionals. AJEX offers a comprehensive range of customer-centric solutions, including parcel distribution, e-commerce services, road, ocean, and airfreight, as well as warehousing, cold chain logistics, and healthcare solutions.

AJEX is backed by Ajlan & Bros Holding–one of Saudi Arabia’s leading private investment conglomerates, employing over 20,000 people in more than 25 countries and across 75 companies. In February 2025, DHL eCommerce announced the acquisition of a minority stake in the company, supporting AJEX further growth and expansion.