The service enables Hajj pilgrims to have their baggage delivered to religious sites ahead of time, enabling them to travel in comfort

AJEX Logistics Services, the Saudi-headquartered Middle East specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is delighted to have been selected as an official partner for the second year running for the ‘Hajj without Baggage’ initiative. Thanks to the renewed partnership, AJEX will provide essential shipping and logistics services to transport Hajj pilgrims’ luggage to and from their destinations, enabling them to travel with greater ease and comfort.

Regarded as the world’s largest gathering of people, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca attracted 1.84 million pilgrims in 2023. This year, Hajj is set to begin this year on 14 June and will end on 19 June and is expected to receive similar numbers of visitors.

In 2023, AJEX transported 20,000 bags as part of the initiative with zero customer complaints, losses, or damage. This year, AJEX has increased its capacity, thanks to its warehouses in Mecca, Riyadh, and Dammam, so that it can transport up to 120,000 bags and gift packages to and from Mecca.

“Following the success of the ‘Hajj without Baggage’ initiative last year, AJEX is proud to be participating for the second year running, providing essential services to Saudi Arabia’s religious pilgrims. Considering the success of our involvement last year, we have expanded our services, adding more locations for baggage drop off and collection in 2024,” said Maha Almadi, Regional Sales & Special Projects Manager, AJEX.

“Moreover, our customers can rest assured that with our automated sortation and baggage handling, combined with state-of-the-art tracking systems and online live updates, we ensure minimal errors in processing and provide our customers with the highest levels of transparency, reliability, and excellence,” Almadi added.

The Hajj without Baggage service is available to book now with AJEX. For more information or to book the service, please contact Imad Baayoun on imad.baayoun@aj-ex.com or 0594721641.

About AJEX

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC’s logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 60 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX is a joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding, a leading investment company and conglomerate in the Middle East region, and SF Express, a leader in China Transportation and Logistics.