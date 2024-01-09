Following the successful launch of its US operations, AJEX advances global trade in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJEX Logistics Services, a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the National Retail Federation 2024 (NRF 2024): Retail's Big Show, the world's largest retail expo, taking place from January 14-16, 2024, in New York City. This historic moment marks AJEX as the first Saudi Arabian company to exhibit at this prestigious event, bringing together over 6,200 brands from across the globe.

Having launched its US operations earlier this year in September 2023, AJEX's presence at NRF 2024 not only signifies a significant milestone for the company but also demonstrates its unwavering commitment to Vision 2030. This ambitious Saudi Arabian initiative aims to diversify the economy and establish the nation as a global logistics hub. As the inaugural Saudi Arabian logistics company to showcase at this event, AJEX strives to promote global trade to and from Saudi Arabia, a nation recently ranked as the third most competitive G20 economy by the International Institute for Management Development (IIMD).

John Martin, General Manager for the United States, shared his thoughts about this significant step. “Underscoring our commitment to global trade, expansion, and promoting Vision 2030 on an international stage, we are proud to share that we will be exhibiting at NRF 2024. We especially look forward to connecting with retailers, industry leaders, and partners to share our innovative solutions which are supporting the launch of global brands into the Middle East’s largest economy,” Martin said.

“With a youthful population where 63% are under 30, a projected retail growth of 4.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, and a thriving economy rooted in political stability, AJEX stands as a pivotal conduit for brands seeking entry into one of the world's fastest-growing markets, bridging the gap into Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region,” he added.

In addition to its participation at NRF 2024, AJEX proudly announces its upcoming presence at SHOPTALK, taking place from March 17-20 in Las Vegas. SHOPTALK annually gathers thousands of retail changemakers to shape the future of retail. These strategic participations are integral components of AJEX's global growth strategy, offering a unique opportunity to connect with retailers committed to advancing their retail logistics and expanding their global footprint.

“By participating in these prestigious events, AJEX is seamlessly aligned with our mission to foster economic diversification, enhance logistics solutions, and facilitate universal connectivity to Saudi Arabia,” added Nourhan Beyrouti, Chief Revenue Officer for US Commercial Operations, AJEX. “With a commitment to customer service excellence, unparalleled shipping timelines, and a comprehensive network spanning the Middle East and beyond, AJEX is ideally positioned to be the gateway for global brands looking to enter one of the world's most promising markets.”

AJEX’s vision is to provide seamless domestic and international end-to-end integrated logistics services connecting B2B and B2C customers by land, sea and air throughout the Middle East and its global network. The company has established a comprehensive network that spans Saudi Arabia and the GCC region. This extensive network comprises eight main transportation hubs, and 60 strategically located facilities in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain. Additionally, AJEX has established bonded gateway zones in critical locations such as Dammam, Jeddah, Dubai, and Manama.

AJEX can be located at NRF at Booth #1753 and will be featured in the following NRF categories: Fulfillment & Replenishment Services, Storage and Distribution, Supply Chain and Delivery and Returns.

About AJEX

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, US, UK, Turkey, and China. With a network of more than 60 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX is a joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding, a leading investment company and conglomerate in the Middle East region, and SF Express, a leader in China Transportation and Logistics.

