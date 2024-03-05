Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — AJEX Logistics Services, a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, has been honored with the prestigious title of Express Logistics Provider of the Year at the Logistics and Transport KSA Awards 2024. AJEX was presented with the accolade at an awards ceremony held yesterday in Riyadh, solidifying AJEX's position as a pioneer in the logistics industry.

Launched in 2021, AJEX has experienced remarkable growth, rapidly expanding its services to meet the burgeoning demands of the Middle Eastern market and beyond. With a robust network that includes over 60 active logistics facilities and a fleet of more than 550 vehicles, the award reflects AJEX’s commitment to its unparalleled network, speed, and customer-service excellence.

“Winning the Express Logistics Provider of the Year award is not only an honor, but also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Thanks to them, today we celebrate this industry accolade reflecting our commitment to providing exceptional logistics solutions across the Middle East and beyond,” said Mohammed Albayati, CEO of AJEX.

AJEX's strategic alignment with Vision 2030 has been instrumental in expanding its footprint, ensuring coverage across more than 320 cities across the Kingdom, with strategically located logistics facilities. The company's pioneering services, such as the Domestic Same Day and Reverse Pick-up Services, have set new standards for delivery services within and beyond the Kingdom.

Demonstrating its ongoing expansion efforts, in 2023, AJEX launched US operations, introduced the groundbreaking AJEX Ocean-Express service, and secured the esteemed Marken GDP Platinum Certification for its pharma and cold chain solutions in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

As AJEX looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to connect businesses and consumers with innovative logistics solutions. This award serves as a milestone, commemorating AJEX's journey and its pivotal role in the logistics sector.