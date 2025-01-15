Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJEX Logistics Services, a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, and Chapman Freeborn, a leading global aircraft charter and aviation support company, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement in Saudi Arabia. This agreement aims to boost aviation and cargo services across the Kingdom, reflecting the fast growth and dynamic nature of Saudi Arabia’s aviation and logistics sector.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Mohammed Albayati, CEO of AJEX Logistics Services, and Gerhard Coetzee, Vice President Cargo at Chapman Freeborn IMEA, in the presence of Hassan Abdelnour, Country Manager at Chapman Freeborn Saudi Arabia. Under this alliance, the companies will collaborate to commercialize aircraft charter services for both cargo and passengers, provide comprehensive airport ground and cargo handling, and manage special cargo projects.

Chapman Freeborn, established in 1973, brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation in aircraft charter services. Their global expertise complements the extensive regional presence of AJEX, creating a collaboration that promises enhanced service offerings and greater operational and commercial capabilities. Both companies will work together to ensure that cargo and passenger needs are addressed with exceptional efficiency and professionalism.

This alliance is timely, given the significant advancements in Saudi Arabia’s logistics and aviation sectors. As part of its Vision 2030 initiative, the Kingdom aims to leverage its strategic location to become a global hub for both passengers and logistics. The Vision 2030 goals include increasing annual passenger numbers to 330 million, expanding connectivity to over 250 destinations from 29 airports, and enhancing air freight capacity to 4.5 million tons per year by 2030.

“As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position in the global logistics sector, we are excited to announce our collaboration with Chapman Freeborn. By combining our regional strengths with Chapman Freeborn’s extensive global network, we are committed to delivering enhanced aviation and cargo solutions that support the Kingdom’s ambitious growth objectives,” said Mohammed Albayati, CEO of AJEX Logistics Services.

Gerhard Coetzee, Vice President Cargo at Chapman Freeborn, added, “We are thrilled to partner with AJEX Logistics Services as we expand our presence in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide world-class aviation services and reflects our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Together, we will drive innovation and excellence in aviation and cargo operations, ensuring that our clients benefit from the best possible service.”

About AJEX:

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 50 facilities, 870 vehicles and 1,500 team members, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, to warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX Logistics Services is backed by Ajlan & Bros Holding - Saudi Arabia's leading private investment conglomerate.

