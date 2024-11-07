Amman: Airport International Group concluded the Amman finale of the ‘Airport Innovation Days’ competition on Wednesday 6 November, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, where three Jordanian startups -- ADADK, LYNEports and Salam from Jordan - claimed first, second and third places, respectivelyXX, XX and XX - were crowned winners. Launched by Groupe ADP - one of the world’s leading airport operators and Airport International Group’s majority shareholder -- and Sifted (backed by the Financial Times), the international contest targeted pioneering startups seeking to accelerate the development of the airport of tomorrow and the future of mobility through innovative solutions.

As first-place winner, ADADK XX will receive up to EUR 50,000 in financial support from Groupe ADP, Airport International Group and TAV Airports to deploy their Proof of Concept (POC) at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). Moreover, the three winning startups from Jordan will be invited to the Paris finale to showcase their innovations before a panel of international experts, in addition to gaining media visibility from Sifted (backed by the Financial Times).

The event witnessed forward-thinking presentations by 13 startups, culminating in an award ceremony recognizing the top performers across four main categories: ‘Green Airport’ for solutions aimed at decarbonizing airport operations; ‘Passenger Experience’ for improvements in the passenger experience in terminals; ‘Airport Operations’ for advancements in efficient airport facility management; and ‘Open Category’ for unique and original ideas enriching the overall airport experience.

The judging panel featured esteemed figures, including Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller; Groupe ADP Director of Innovation, Alban Negret; EDGO Group Managing Director and Airport International Group Board Member, Omar Al Masri; Airport International Group IT Director, Omar Abu Hazeem; and Propeller Managing Director, Tambi Jalouqa.

In his keynote address, Airport International Group CEO, Deviller stated, “Today, we come together to support the spirit of innovation and collaboration that is reshaping the future of airports and transportation. We drew different perspectives and unique insights from entrepreneurs, allowing us to uncover innovations tailored to meet both local and global airport needs. Through this competition, we aim to offer practical support and connect startups to essential resources, expertise and industry leaders, empowering them to bring impactful, real-world solutions to aviation.”

He added, “This competition launched by Groupe ADP and Ssifted, the financial times media showcases our commitment to advancing Jordan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. By collaborating with the creative minds of startups, Airport International Group is helping to drive progress in crucial areas like decarbonization, operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction. We thank all our stakeholders, both local and global, who share our commitment to innovation - and to the winners and finalists, congratulations on your hard work, perseverance and creativity.”

The event also featured a panel discussion titled ‘Sky's the Limit: Innovating the Future of Airports’ where industry leaders - AB Ventures Managing Director, Faisal Hakki; int@j Chief Programs Officer, Ziad Almasri; Oasis500 CEO, Luma Fawaz; and Quill World CEO, Aladdin Khalaileh - explored emerging trends and opportunities in airport technology and passenger experience.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

About Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the Group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services, while intending to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million. More information on www.groupe-adp.com and on X: @GroupeADP

