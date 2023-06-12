Amman: Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) - the executive arm of Airport International Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities - has celebrated its third cohort of graduates of the ‘Hirfati’ training center in Al Jizah. The graduation ceremony, held on 11 June, 2023, was attended by AIGF Chairman, Omar M. Masri, AIGF Vice Chairman and Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude, AIGF Board Members, in addition to representatives from the Ministry of Transport, Al Jizah Municipality, the local community and Airport International Group.

Since its official launch in 2021, AIGF has continued to demonstrate a firm commitment to empowering unemployed youth in Al Jizah where Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) is located. This latest cohort raises the number of Hirfati graduates who are eligible and prepared to enter the workforce to 242. In 2023, AIGF graduated 13 young women from the tailoring course, 24 young women and men from the cooking course, 13 young women and men from the web design course, 13 young men from the hybrid car maintenance course, 24 young women and men from the intermediate English course, 24 young women and men from the ICDL course and 60 young women and men from the digital marketing course.

AIGF will continue extending air conditioning, intermediate English, hairdressing, barbering and literacy courses, while equipping graduates with the tools and instruments required to kickstart home-based businesses via its Livelihood Training Project and facilitating access to Hirfati by providing free transportation for students.

Over the past year, AIGF has successfully executed numerous activities and projects, leaving a positive impact on the lives of many in Al Jizah. Notable endeavors include providing football training to 60 children, conducting a sustainable agriculture course for 20 housewives and planting 1,000 fruit trees for many Al Jizah residents.

“A warm congratulations to the third cohort of Hirfati graduates. Your hard work and determination have gotten you to this milestone, and we are immensely proud of your achievement. At AIGF, we take pride in customizing our wide array of courses to meet the particular needs of the Al Jizah community, enabling 80 percent of our graduates to become successfully employed, whether from their homes or as entrepreneurs in their own right. Through our comprehensive courses and the Livelihood Training Project, we aim to empower our beneficiaries with an essential skillset and knowledge base to significantly enhance their employment prospects. We firmly believe in the power of education and training to transform lives and to create opportunities for better livelihoods in order to brighten futures for the beneficiaries, their families and their communities. Congratulations once again, and may you continue to scale new heights,” commented AIGF Chairman, Omar M. Masri.

Aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, AIGF remains keen on championing causes that underline its three main pillars: Youth Empowerment, Underprivileged Community Development and the Environment.

-Ends-

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following an open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the BOT implementation, QAIA has ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

Fax: +962 6 585 3001

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: mailto:bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com