Dubai – Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the enabling healthcare and wellness destination, and AirMed International, a global leader in air medical transportation and patient care services, announced yesterday the opening of AirMed’s regional office operating out of DHCC.

Unveiled at Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s largest and most important healthcare event and congress, AirMed International’s commitment to establishing a physical presence in DHCC is a significant step in the company’s commitment to enhancing patient-centred healthcare services in the Middle East. It has provided services in the UAE for 20 years.

AirMed International provides fixed-wing air ambulance transportation, offering a seamless bedside-to-bedside service with expert medical care throughout the full transportation journey. The company’s fleet of medically configured jets and turboprops serves individuals, families, insurance companies and healthcare providers across 150 countries.

With a team of highly skilled nurses, paramedics, physicians and respiratory therapists, all equipped with extensive critical care experience, AirMed International is globally recognised for its exceptional safety record and commitment to patient welfare.

Denise Treadwell, President, AirMed International, commented: “Establishing a regional hub in DHCC represents a pivotal step in our global growth strategy. With Dubai’s strategic location and its vision of becoming a global hub for medical tourism, we are poised to meet the growing demand for high-quality healthcare solutions. Our expansion underscores our commitment to enhancing patient care and accessibility in the region.”

DHCC, renowned for its ecosystem of world-class healthcare providers, plays a vital role in supporting Dubai’s position as a leading destination for advanced medical services.

Allae Almanini, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “AirMed International presence in Dubai Healthcare City strengthens our ecosystem and helps amplify DHCC’s status as a destination for excellence in healthcare. As a global leader in air medical transportation, AirMed International offers an added layer of assurance for medical tourists, providing further confidence in Dubai’s appeal as a preferred destination for advanced treatments. This partnership mirrors our commitment to fostering innovation, delivering patient-centred care, and supporting Dubai’s thriving medical tourism sector.”

As a subsidiary of Global Medical Response, the world’s largest medical transportation company, AirMed International provides access to a vast network of resources, including a fleet of medically equipped aircraft and a global operations centre providing 24/7 coordination.

About AirMed International:

AirMed International, a Global Medical Response company, is a leader in air medical transport and patient care services. With over 25,000 completed missions across six continents, the company is dedicated to providing seamless, high-quality care to patients worldwide. AirMed International is accredited by CAMTS and EURAMI, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of safety and medical excellence.

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has become the emirate’s specialized freezone in health and wellness services, and a leading destination for healthcare investments. The freezone is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA). DHCC offers a comprehensive range of business solutions covering start-ups to mega healthcare projects, as well as independent and visiting physicians. DHCC, a preferred destination for medical, wellness, academic, and research institutions, complements its offering with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing its visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.