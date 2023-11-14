Dubai: – Airbus and Mubadala Investment Company have signed an agreement to provide internship opportunities for Emirati senior university students in engineering. Fatima Al Marzooqi, Director of Portfolio Emiratisation from Mubadala and Mikail Houari, President, Airbus, Africa and Middle East, signed the agreement at Dubai Airshow 2023.

Over the next three years, 12 Emirati engineering students will be hosted at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, where they will perform their internship under the supervision of Airbus experts and specialists.

Fatima Al Marzooqi, Director of Portfolio Emiratisation at Mubadala said: “Mubadala is delighted to support this important initiative which will not only bolster our future-focused knowledge-based economy in the UAE but provide an exceptional opportunity for Emirati students.”

“We know that our most valuable asset is people and through this innovative partnership with Airbus we can help grow world-class talent. This leading internship is a significant milestone in our Emiratisation programme as we continue to support the UAE’s continued acceleration and transformation by fostering talent that can thrive in sectors vital for Abu Dhabi’s future growth and success.”

Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East, commented: "For many decades, Airbus has worked closely with local and regional organisations to nurture, develop and inspire young talent. Ensuring youth have the right skills and knowledge supports the future growth and progress of the aviation and aerospace sectors. The industry is vital for long-term economic diversification and sustainable development of the region. We are proud to have signed this new partnership with Mubadala and we look forward to many years of collaboration to drive localization of our global expertise and support Emiratisation efforts.”

Airbus has been present in the Middle East for more than fifty years, working with a wide range of governments and airlines. During the last half a century, Airbus has regularly collaborated with educational institutions and universities in the Middle East

and Africa region to develop and implement programs that enhance aerospace and aviation related education. This includes skills enrichment for students and young professionals, innovation led research projects and scholarships for students.

Airbus is committed to supporting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in the Middle East and Africa by sponsoring and participating in programmes that promote these disciplines.

Since 2015, more than 5,000 students of all levels and entrepreneurs have participated in Airbus programmes in the region, gaining industry awareness, practical experience and support on developing their capabilities.

