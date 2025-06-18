The rising demand for seamless global connectivity solutions is reinforced by 72% of business professionals expecting more travel in 2025 compared to 2024

Airalo for Business’s transparent usage tracking and centralized dashboards enable smarter travel spend management without hidden charges

Business travel expenditure reached $18.1 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in 2025

Dubai, UAE – Airalo Partners, the B2B and B2B2C extension of Airalo, announces the official launch of Airalo for Business. This latest offering provides companies with a powerful and cost-effective way to keep travelling employees connected wherever business takes them.

Built for professionals on the move attending client meetings, conferences, or cross-border expansions, Airalo for Business offers affordable eSIM packages with user-level budget controls, meeting the needs of both SMBs and enterprises. Companies can tap into preferential pricing at scale, ensuring their teams remain connected without incurring excessive telecom bills.

With Airalo for Business, employees can easily stay connected wherever they travel. Businesses can manage eSIM purchases centrally, via the Airalo Partner Platform, or enable employees to purchase eSIMs through the Airalo app and bill them directly to their organization.

Airalo for Business introduces centralized billing and a comprehensive dashboard, giving organizations full visibility and control over their employees’ connectivity spend. Admins can monitor employee data usage and set budget limits on a monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis, and receive a single consolidated invoice. This streamlines administrative tasks and enables more precise control over connectivity costs across departments or regions.

Airalo Partners’ business offering comes at a time when seamless, predictable connectivity is in high demand. Recent market data shared by Airalo shows that 72% of business travellers and corporate managers in the travel and finance spaces anticipate more business trips this year compared to 2024[1]. The anticipation of more frequent travel in 2025, accompanied by business travel expenditure in the Middle East reaching $18.1 billion last year and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% this year[2], makes affordable and high-quality connectivity more important than ever.

Tony Kaldas, Arabia and Africa Partnerships Director at Airalo, commented: “Staying connected shouldn’t be a barrier to global business. With Airalo for Business, we’re giving companies a scalable, transparent, and intuitive solution to help their teams stay online across 200+ countries and regions - while helping to reduce the common complexities and costs associated with roaming.”

What makes Airalo for Business stand out is its transparent pricing and intuitive user experience. Businesses can benefit from Airalo’s affordable eSIM packages and exclusive business discounts. Each package is purchased at a fixed price with a set data volume, and includes credits for text and voice if needed, ensuring cost control and no unexpected charges.

For larger organizations, the platform supports multi-branch structures and offers advanced reporting features, giving global enterprises granular oversight into spending, usage patterns, and business units. Companies can also take advantage of Single Sign-On (SSO) and SCIM integration, making it easy to onboard employees securely and efficiently across global offices.

The platform’s enterprise-grade security is also a major draw for global businesses. Airalo Partners is fully compliant with GDPR, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 Type II standards. This ensures peace of mind for companies handling sensitive employee data and prioritizing robust cybersecurity.

This new offering builds on Airalo’s broader mission to reshape global connectivity. For example, travellers from Egypt heading to Dubai have reported savings of up to 300% when using Airalo’s eSIM, highlighting the platform’s cross-border value. While rates vary from country to country, Airalo’s value proposition remains consistent: affordable and reliable connectivity everywhere.

By eliminating hidden charges, roaming fees, and restrictive contracts, Airalo for Business delivers savings of up to 90% compared to traditional mobile plans. These savings free up resources for higher-impact initiatives.

For more information or to explore how your company can get started, visit the Airalo Partners website.

About Airalo

Airalo, founded in 2019, is the world’s first and most connected eSIM provider. With eSIM packages available in 200+ countries and regions, Airalo empowers travellers to instantly connect to mobile networks worldwide. Now serving over 20 million users, Airalo is leading the charge in revolutionizing global connectivity. Headquartered in the US, Airalo’s team spans 55 countries and is committed to making connecting on the move easier, more affordable, and accessible to all. Learn more at www.airalo.com.

About Airalo Partners

Airalo Partners is the B2B and B2B2C extension of Airalo. It provides tailored partnership solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to deliver unmatched connectivity experiences worldwide. From brands and eSIM resellers to corporates, airlines, and tech innovators, Airalo Partners collaborates with a diverse range of organizations to make staying connected easier than ever. To learn more, visit partners.airalo.com.

For all media inquiries, contact:

Atteline

E-mail: airalo@atteline.com

[1] https://skift.com/insights/the-state-of-corporate-travel-and-expense-2025/

[2] https://hub.wtm.com/press/atm-press-releases/middle-east-business-travel-spending/