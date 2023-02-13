DAMMAM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leader in industrial gases, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for its business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the period December 2022 to December 2023.

"It is an honor that Air Products' Middle East business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is recognized by the Great Place to Work® Middle East Trust Index™ as a Great Place to Work," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products' Chief Operating Officer. "We continue to work hard to create an environment where people feel they belong and matter, so they can give their best. Driven by ambition and innovation, we come together every day, passionate and excited about the future we're helping to create; by producing products that improve the environment and our customers' processes and promoting collaboration among people of different cultures and backgrounds all over the world."

Shabir Hussain, Air Products' HR Director, Middle East, Egypt & Turkey, highlighted that, "At Air Products, we want to bring talented people together to reimagine what's possible by innovating solutions for the challenges that face us, our customers, and our world. Having a committed, diverse and motivated team that brings positive attitudes, open minds, and a collaborative spirit to every task is key."

As Air Products continues to grow, so do the opportunities for personal and career growth. Recently launched initiatives include 'Breathe Freely' - Air Products' holistic approach to wellbeing. The global programme, implemented regionally, is designed to shape a culture of wellbeing that fosters inclusion, belonging and collaboration. Elements of the 'Breathe Freely' programme regionally include providing employees with healthy food options, access to medical advice and tips on how to stay safe and secure when travelling, among other benefits.

Air Products through strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development (MOHR) and Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE), also launched Female Engineers & Technical Associates (FETA), a unique program to enable the progression and career development of the next generation of female talent in the Kingdom. The programme also supports Air Products' goal to be the most diverse industrial gas company in the world by promoting a pipeline of senior female engineers and technicians in the workforce and fostering growth for possible future engineers and technician leaders in Air Products and beyond.

To learn more about Air Products' business in the Middle East visit our website.

-Ends-

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $70 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram