Dubai/Gurugram: Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined total of 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 21 March 2026.

Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 21 March, including a total of 16 flights between India and Jeddah. Of these, Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and two return services from Mumbai, while Air India Express will also operate one flight from Hyderabad.

Air India Express will also operate 08 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Kozhikode.

Additional, non-scheduled flights

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

Summary of scheduled, non-scheduled, and temporarily suspended flights for 21 March

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India - Delhi Air India Express - Delhi Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow Sharjah No Yes Air India Express - Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, Kozhikode Salalah No No __ Saudia Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India - Delhi, Mumbai x 2 Yes No Air India Express – Hyderabad Riyadh No No __ — Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications.

Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline’s AI‑powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.