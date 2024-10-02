Johannesburg: Air France is proud to announce the return of its seasonal flight service between Cape Town International Airport (CPT) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) starting from 7 October 2024. In response to strong demand from both business and leisure travellers, the airline will operate three weekly flights, with an additional flight scheduled to be added from November, just in time for the busy holiday season. This service underscores Air France's continued commitment to connecting South Africa with Europe and the rest of the world.

The reintroduction of these flights offers passengers seamless travel between Cape Town and Paris, providing access to one of the most iconic cities in Europe, and from there, connecting to Air France’s global network. This service will be especially beneficial as Cape Town continues to grow as a major hub for international tourism and business.

These seasonal flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays and will be operated by a Boeing Dreamliner 787-900 and are in addition to Air France’s existing daily flights between Paris and Johannesburg.

Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM, says "We are thrilled to bring back our seasonal Paris-Cape Town service, providing South African travellers with more flexibility and convenience, especially as the holiday season approaches. The direct connection between Cape Town and Paris not only enhances travel opportunities but also strengthens the bond between South Africa and France, allowing travellers to experience the best both countries have to offer."

Air France remains committed to providing a world-class flying experience for South African travellers and tourists visiting the country with state-of-the-art aircraft and services designed to ensure a comfortable journey. The additional flight in November will cater to the increased travel demand during the holiday season.

Tickets for this new seasonal route are now on sale at http://www.airfrance.co.za/.

