Johannesburg: Air France-KLM today announces the launch of a new codeshare agreement with South African carrier Airlink (4Z), effective 3 December 2024.

This commercial partnership will enhance connectivity for travellers, offering Air France and KLM customers access to an extensive range of destinations in the Southern Africa region via Johannesburg (JNB) and Cape Town (CPT) airports. At this stage, the codeshare agreement is active on 14 Airlink domestic destinations in South Africa.

Air France-KLM and Airlink plan to expand it in the future, with additional destinations to come in Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, St Helena, Zambia and Zimbabwe (expansion subject to approval by the relevant authorities).

Air France and KLM currently operate up to 14 weekly flights to Johannesburg and 14 weekly flights to Cape Town on departure from their respective hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

Under this agreement, members of Flying Blue, the loyalty program of Air France-KLM will be able to earn miles on Air France and KLM-marketed flights operated by Airlink.

“This codeshare agreement is a significant milestone for Air France-KLM in Southern Africa. It reflects our commitment to offering seamless travel experiences and expanding our reach to connect customers to key destinations in South Africa,” Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM says. “Together with Airlink, we are unlocking new opportunities for travellers while strengthening our presence in this vital market.”

“Our long-standing commercial interline arrangement with Air France-KLM has created a solid foundation on which to build a more committed relationship with this codeshare. It is a crucial relationship as both Air France and KLM provide extensive reach into many of Airlink’s key source markets in Europe and beyond. Importantly, they both operate direct services to Airlink’s Johannesburg and Cape Town hubs”, adds Rodger Foster, CEO and Managing Director of Airlink.

With plans to expand the number of codeshare routes in the near future, Air France-KLM and Airlink are committed to offering unparalleled travel options to both leisure and business travellers.

For any media requests, please contact:

El Broide, The Platinum Club

Email: el@platinum-club.co.za