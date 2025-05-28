Johannesburg: Air France is delighted to announce the return of its seasonal direct flights between Cape Town and Paris for the 2025/2026 summer season, making it even easier for travellers to explore the best of both worlds.

From 15 December 2025 to 12 January 2026, Air France will operate daily nonstop flights between the Cape Town and Paris, just in time for South Africa’s summer season and Europe’s peak holiday period. The daily service will be operated by the state-of-the-art Airbus A350, offering South African travellers a comfortable and stylish journey with the hallmark French flair Air France is known for. From gourmet meals to Champagne in all classes, passengers can expect an elevated travel experience from take-off to landing.

This expanded service not only makes it more convenient for European travellers to reach Cape Town’s beaches, winelands and world-class culture, but also gives South Africans more options to connect seamlessly to Europe, the Americas, and beyond via Paris.

Air France’s daily seasonal service will see flight AF0871 departing Cape Town each morning at 08:50 and landing in Paris at 19:20. The return flight, AF0890, will depart Paris at 18:30 each evening, arriving in Cape Town at 06:45 the following day.

"We’re thrilled to bring our seasonal Cape Town–Paris flights back and see it upgrade the service to daily flights connecting both cities this summer. This seasonal increase to daily flights between the two cities is a reflection of Air France’s strong and growing relationship with South Africa," says Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM. "Air France is dedicated to making the journey as memorable as the destination – and with French flair, world-class service, and a glass of Champagne on board, we’ve got that covered."

Together with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France-KLM will offer up to 18 weekly flights to Cape Town and a total of 32 flights per week to South Africa, providing over 11,000 seats in each direction every week. This expansion underlines the group’s strong commitment to South Africa and its important role in connecting global travellers to this exceptional destination, providing unmatched travel options for business and leisure travellers alike.

Bookings are now open on www.airfrance.co.za. Travellers are encouraged to secure seats early for the peak holiday season.

For any media requests, please contact:

El Broide, The Platinum Club

Email: el@platinum-club.co.za

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 38,000 staff that make up its workforce are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The Group relies on its powerful hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol to offer a vast international network. Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme has over 20 million members. Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance which has a total of 19 member airlines.

Air France has set ambitious sustainable development targets and is working to reduce and support projects that absorb and store carbon from the atmosphere in natural carbon sinks. As part of the Air France ACT programme, the company is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions per passenger-km by 30% in 2030 vs 2019. This ambition is supported by major investments to renew its fleet with new-generation more fuel-efficient aircraft, the development of use of more Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or the generalisation of eco-piloting.