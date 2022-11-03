DUBAI – Air Canada is further expanding its service between Dubai and Toronto, with flights initially increasing from four to five times weekly from 31 October 2022. This expansion represents an additional 60% capacity, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft replacing Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the route. The airline is set to further increase its Dubai to Toronto service from five to six times weekly from 8 January 2023 and then to daily from 26 March 2023.

Air Canada flights from Dubai to Toronto are operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that can accommodate 400 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.

“We are excited to announce this increase in our services between Dubai and Toronto,” said Deepu Cyriac, Air Canada, Country Manager UAE. “These additional frequencies will provide even more flight options for our customers in the UAE and the possibility to connect via our Toronto hub to 69 onward destinations across the Americas. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board.”

Dubai – Toronto Schedule

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Dates of Operation AC 057 Dubai 01:30 Toronto 07:20 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat Until January 7, 2023 AC 056 Toronto 21:25 Dubai 19:35 (+1) Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun Until January 7, 2023 AC 057 Dubai 01:30 Toronto 07:20 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun January 8 - March 25, 2023 AC 056 Toronto 21:25 Dubai 19:35 (+1) Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun January 8 - March 25, 2023

For full schedule details, please visit aircanada.com

Air Canada and Emirates also recently announced the launch of their codeshare cooperation to extend global networks and enhance the customer experience. The new partnership will allow customers of the carriers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets* spanning three continents, including to destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Coming soon, the airlines will introduce a reciprocal frequent flyer offering, allowing members of Aeroplan and Skywards to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada, respectively. Eligible passengers will also soon be able to take advantage of reciprocal lounge access, along with select benefits for Aeroplan Elite and Skywards members when travelling on the partner airline. Further details and launch dates will be announced at a later date.

* Codeshare activities are subject to government approvals.

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada’s Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

-Ends-

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Contacts: emeaipressoffice@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/media