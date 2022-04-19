Cairo, Egypt – Egypt’s low-fare carrier Air Cairo has selected Airbus’ Flight Hour Services (FHS) for its entire all-Airbus fleet.

Airbus will handle materials services including on-site stock at Air Cairo’s main base and outstations, as well as components repairs, logistics and component engineering.

Airbus’ material solution will allow Air Cairo to minimize capital expenditure thanks to reduced upfront investments and secured maintenance costs. Airbus’ FHS will also maximize Air Cairo’s aircraft availability through spare parts availability and components reliability expertise.

More than 1,200 aircraft worldwide are currently being supported by Airbus’ Flight Hour Services which are proving more relevant than ever in post-crisis times when airlines need to carefully monitor their costs and contain investments.

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in defence and security and one of the world's leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

