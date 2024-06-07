Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today marked the resumption of its first flight to Basra in Iraq from Sharjah International Airport. The new route connects Sharjah and Basra with a frequency of four weekly flights. Basra is Air Arabia's fourth direct route to Iraq from Sharjah, following Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.

Upon arrival at Basra International Airport, Air Arabia aircraft was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute and a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from Air Arabia and Basra International Airport.

Schedule from and to Basra, effective June 07, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 833 Sharjah 14:00 Basra 14:50 Airbus A321 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday G9 834 Basra 15:30 Sharjah 18:20 Airbus A321 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday

"Air Arabia’s new flights to Basra mark a significant milestone in our commitment to providing affordable travel options within the region," said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia. "The new service offer our customers the opportunity to connect directly between both cities and benefit from our value-driven product and services while further contributing to strong travel and trade ties between both countries."

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of 72 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming, and ‘SkyCafe’ an onboard catering service at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers ‘Air Rewards’ an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

