United Arab Emirates: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Jaipur; capital of Rajasthan, starting from May 05, 2022.

Abu Dhabi travelers will now be able to fly direct to Jaipur International Airport at competitive prices, as of the below schedule:

Schedule to Jaipur, effective May 05, 2022 (all times local):

Jaipur or the Pink city, is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan. This charming city is known for its colorful streets, chaotic bazaars, and touristic unique identity. Jaipur is a destination of culture and heritage, filled with architectural gems and major tourist attractions.

The new service represents the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

-Ends-

For more information:

Press Office

Air Arabia PJSC

pressoffice@airarabia.com