Petrel software is widely used for advanced subsurface characterization, modeling, and simulation by the energy industry

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, has entered a partnership agreement with global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) through which AIQ’s Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) solution will be integrated with SLB’s Petrel software, as a plug-in.

AR360 reduces planning time while increasing well life and recovery rates by ensuring the right balance between drilling new wells, boosting performance of existing wells, and optimizing injection and production volumes.

While traditional forecasting technologies require working across multiple software platforms and data sets, which can be time-consuming, combined with Petrel software, AR360 enhances workflows with an end-to-end approach to reservoir development and utilizes AI to save time and enable better and more proactive decision-making.

Launched in November 2023, in October 2024, ADNOC confirmed the deployment of AR360 on more than 30 reservoirs across ADNOC’s upstream operations, following the solution’s successful initial deployment in early 2024 on two ADNOC reservoirs at Bab and Umm Shaif fields.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ commented: “Petrel software is globally reputed, and incorporating AR360 into its capabilities will deliver an improvement of asset reservoir understanding through data integration. This partnership reinforces the emergence of AIQ as a developing global AI supplier-of-choice for the energy sector. We are driving greater efficiencies in upstream operations and beyond, and partnering with leading technology providers in our pursuit of excellence."

AR360 modules will be developed as Petrel software plug-ins, utilizing the SLB Ocean™ software development framework to create a suite of powerful and specialized tools.

Petrel software offers a comprehensive suite of physics- and AI-based technologies in an integrated, model-centric architecture to deliver critical insights into the subsurface. It enables geophysicists, geologists, and reservoir engineers to analyze, interpret, and visualize data to understand the structural complexities and properties of the subsurface. The software facilitates more efficient well planning, field development, and optimization for oil and gas reserves, as well as solutions supporting the energy transition, including CCUS and geothermal.