Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is proud to celebrate a significant milestone in its strategic partnership with GEMS Education, marking two years of impactful collaboration that continues to advance Emiratization within the UAE’s education sector.

Since its inception, the HCT-GEMS partnership has played a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s national vision for a knowledge-based economy by creating meaningful pathways for Emirati nationals to enter and thrive in the education workforce.

The initiative has provided both employment and practical training opportunities for HCT students and graduates, equipping them with the tools needed for successful and sustainable careers.

To date, GEMS Education has welcomed 49 HCT graduates into its network of schools since the launch of the partnership, offering them full-time employment opportunities that reflect their academic training and passion for teaching.

In total, 95 HCT graduates have joined GEMS schools over the years, underscoring the long-standing alignment between the two institutions. In addition, 121 HCT students have taken part in hands-on apprenticeship placements across GEMS institutions, surpassing the original target and demonstrating the strong commitment both organizations have toward nurturing homegrown talent.

The collaboration has also fostered broader engagement through dedicated JAHIZ Days and consistent GEMS participation in HCT Employment Expos. These activities have further strengthened the bridge between academia and industry, showcasing the capabilities of Emirati youth and preparing them for long-term professional success.

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President & Chief Executive Officer of HCT, said: “This partnership exemplifies HCT’s commitment to empowering our graduates with practical skills and career opportunities. We are proud to work alongside GEMS Education in delivering tangible outcomes that support the national Emiratization agenda and help shape the next generation of Emirati educators and professionals.”

Dino Varkey, Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, added: “We are deeply proud of our collaboration with HCT, and the progress achieved over the past two years. By welcoming talented Emirati graduates and apprentices into our schools, we are not only supporting the national Emiratization drive but also enriching our learning environments with local perspectives and leadership. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and building on its success.”

Fatima Alshamsi, Vice President of Emiratisation at GEMS Education, also commented: “This partnership reflects a shared investment in the future of our nation. The success stories emerging from our collaboration with HCT inspire us every day. Emirati youth are stepping confidently into the education sector, and at GEMS, we are honored to be part of their journey toward meaningful and impactful careers.”

The two-year milestone stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved through sustained collaboration between academia and industry. As both institutions look ahead, the shared ambition remains clear: to continue building a generation of empowered Emirati educators who will lead the UAE’s education landscape into the future.

About the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT)

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is the UAE’s largest applied higher education institution, committed to preparing Emirati youth for the future economy through hands-on, industry-aligned learning. Established in 1988, HCT operates campuses across the Emirates, offering a wide range of programs in engineering, business, health sciences, computer information science, applied media, and education.

HCT serves as a key driver of economic growth and social impact through strategic partnerships with government, industry, and academia. Its leadership team champions institutional excellence, faculty transformation, and future-ready learning to empower graduates to lead in vital sectors and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

About GEMS Education:

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.