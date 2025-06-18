The new office is the first representative office inaugurated in North America

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has officially launched a new representative office in Toronto, Canada. The strategic move reflects the chamber's commitment to bolstering economic ties and exploring avenues to increase bilateral trade and investments between Dubai and Canada.

The office was inaugurated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Toronto in the presence of the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade for Canada, together with H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, H.E. Abdulrahman Al Neyadi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Canada, and members of the Canadian business community. The opening further strengthens the chamber’s expanding global network and is considered the first representative office in North America. The new office comes as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which seeks to establish 50 representative offices around the world by 2030.

H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The launch of our new office in Toronto marks a significant milestone in strengthening the economic ties between Dubai and Canada. The office will serve as a strategic platform to connect businesses, facilitate investment flows, and open new channels for bilateral trade. We are committed to helping Canadian businesses leverage Dubai’s strategic location and competitive advantages as a gateway to global growth.”

The launch of the Toronto office comes at a time of strong and growing business relations between Canada and Dubai, with the value of non-oil bilateral trade exceeding AED 10.2 billion last year. By the end of 2024, a total of 4,112 Canadian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, representing annual growth of 29%. This momentum has continued into 2025, with 289 new Canadian companies joining during the first quarter.

The Toronto representative office will serve as a vital resource for businesses in both Dubai and Canada. The chamber’s team will actively engage with the Canadian business community, cultivate strategic partnerships with key public and private sector stakeholders, and promote Dubai’s unique advantages as a global business destination.

The office will provide Canadian companies with valuable market intelligence and practical support to establish and grow their presence in Dubai. In addition, it will assist Dubai-based businesses looking to expand into the Canadian market by offering targeted insights, identifying high-potential trade and investment opportunities, and connecting them with reliable local partners to ensure a smooth and successful market entry.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.