Cairo, Egypt: CI Capital Asset Management (CIAM), Egypt’s leading asset manager and a Forbes Top 40 asset manager in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, a subsidiary of CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA), is proud to announce the launch of the country’s first open-ended sustainable equity fund — the “Misr Green – Sustainability (ESG) Fund” — a pioneering product in Egypt’s investment landscape.

The fund opens for subscription on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and upon the close of the subscription period will be the first sustainable/ESG fund offered on Egyptian banking platforms.

The new fund offers investors a differentiated, responsible investment solution one that captures both the growth potential and the best business practices of Egypt’s leading companies. It targets superior returns while aligning with and contributing to Egypt’s sustainable development goals.

The Misr Green – Sustainability (ESG) Fund is an open-ended ESG index tracker fund that invests in the 30 best-performing listed companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), selected for their leadership in environmental, social responsibility, and governance (ESG) standards across a diversified range of sectors.

The fund aims to track the official EGX ESG index, which has demonstrated sustained outperformance compared to conventional equity indices over time.

The launch of this fund marks a significant milestone in CIAM’s leadership and innovation in the being the first ESG-focused public equity fund accessible through Egyptian banks. This initiative comes as global studies continue to show that sustainable investments outperform conventional alternatives on a risk-adjusted basis over the long term, despite recent short-term market volatility.

“The launch of the Misr Green Sustainability (ESG) Fund is a new chapter in our ongoing effort to offer innovative, impact-driven investment products to both institutional and individual investors. We are proud to be the first asset manager in Egypt to provide a public equity fund that systematically integrates ESG principles in line with global best practices and our internal sustainability policy,” Commented Dr. Amr Abol Enein, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management.

The new fund complements CIAM’s growing range of investment solutions, tailor-made to meet the evolving needs of both institutional and individual investors within the local market and abroad. It is the firm’s third index-tracking product after the company introduced its equity fund tracking the EGX30 Capped index “Misr Equity” in 2022, the first of its kind in the local market, followed by the launch of yet another first-of-its-kind product in the local market “Misr Shariah Equity” which tracks the EGX 33 Shariah index, both were followed by the recent successful launches of the company’s sector equity funds and the USD fixed-income fund. This adds further diversity and choice to the firm’s product suite, reinforcing CIAM’s leadership position in the Egyptian market in terms of the size of assets under management (AUM), product breadth, and innovation.

CI Capital Asset Management is the largest asset manager in Egypt, with the largest assets under management (AUM), the largest number of funds and mandates, and the widest product variety. The firm was ranked again among the top 40 asset managers in the Middle East for 2025 by Forbes Middle East. CIAM currently manages assets exceeding EGP 82 billion, one of the highest in Egypt, and has received multiple awards for its leadership in asset management across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.